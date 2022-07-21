PTI bureau chief Jammu receives ‘State award’

The Jammu and Kashmir government had announced the award for Bhat on the Republic Day in 2018.

Bhat made a foray in journalism in 1994 and worked with various organisations including Greater Kashmir before joining PTI.

He has been serving as the Bureau chief of PTI Jammu since 2010.

He is also a recipient of Lala Jagat Narain, Clean India Media foundation and Harmony foundation awards apart from GoC-In-C commendation certificate.