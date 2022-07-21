PTI bureau chief Jammu receives ‘State award’

Jammu: The bureau chief of Press Trust of India (PTI) in Jammu Anil Bhat on Thursday received ‘State award’ for excellence in journalism in Jammu and Kashmir.
Bhat was presented with an award, including a gold medal, citation and a cash award of Rs 51000 by the J&K government here today.
The Jammu and Kashmir government had announced the award for Bhat on the Republic Day in 2018.
Bhat made a foray in journalism in 1994 and worked with various organisations including Greater Kashmir before joining PTI.
He has been serving as the Bureau chief of PTI Jammu since 2010.
He is also a recipient of Lala Jagat Narain, Clean India Media foundation and Harmony foundation awards apart from GoC-In-C commendation certificate.