Public helpline set up in Anantnag, Kupwara

In this regard, an emergency meeting of concerned officers was convened by the DC today, here.

The DC directed the officers to remain alert during this phase of rainy weather besides promptly respond to public grievances and distress calls.

Meanwhile, the DC has advised the public to stay away from the water bodies and to prevent children and livestock venture near streams, rivers, Nallahs etc.

Meanwhile, in the wake of inclement weather district administration Kupwara on Wednesday appealed people to abstain from venturing in flood, avalanche and slide prone areas to avoid any untoward incident.

An official communiqué said that “In view of prediction of heavy rainfall, flash flood, mud slide, land slide and water logging (low lying areas) from 28.7.2021 to 30. 7. 2012, the people of the district in general and the people residing on the periphery of different nallahs, rivers and flood/avalanche/sloppy prone areas in particular are advised to refrain from venturing out till the improvement of weather.

“In case of any urgency and assistance required, general public can contact District Administration Control Room on 01955-253522 and Police Control Room Kupwara and Handwara on 252451and 262295 respectively,” it further reads.