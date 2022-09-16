PUBLIC HOLIDAY ON MAHARAJA HARI SINGH’S BIRTHDAY | Decision taken to respect public sentiments, Maharaja’s contribution: LG Sinha

Jammu: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Friday stated that the decision to declare Maharaja Hari Singh’s birthday as a public holiday was taken to honour his (Maharaja’s) contribution (to J&K) and respect the sentiments of people here.

He was responding to a media query in a brief interaction after inaugurating the free artificial limbs and calipers distribution camp at Sher-e-Kashmir University of Agricultural Sciences and Technology (SKUAST-J) to mark the birth centenary celebrations of late Dr Uttam Chand Shastri here.