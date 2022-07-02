Public welfare reforms introduced by Govt in last 2 yrs paying dividend: LG

Addressing the public demand to rename government hospital and bridge after Sheikh Abdul Jabbar, the Lt Governor observed that the government has already decided to name infrastructure assets after all such great personalities who have contributed to upholding the unity and integrity of the country and prosperity of Jammu and Kashmir, and assured that the appropriate steps will be taken in this regard.

The Lt Governor appreciated the commitment of DDC Chairperson Ganderbal, Nuzhat Ishfaq and former Legislator, Ishfaq Jabbar for working towards the development of Ganderbal district and ensuring the welfare of people.

Last year, under Public Health Engineering in Ganderbal, 33 projects hanging for years were started. 75 Languishing projects were also started under District Capex and other schemes and all these projects will be completed at the earliest, he added.

Earlier, there was only one industrial estate in Ganderbal. Last year the administration had approved four new industrial estates and I am sure that at least 350 industrial units will be set up generating large employment opportunities for the local youth, the Lt Governor further added.