Pulwama attack 3rd anniversary | Their bravery, supreme sacrifice motivates every Indian: PM Modi

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday paid homage to the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel who lost their lives in a terrorist attack on their convoy in Pulwama in 2019, and said their bravery and supreme sacrifice motivate every Indian to work towards a strong and prosperous country.
In the attack by Pakistan-sponsored terrorists in the south Kashmir district, 40 CRPF personnel made the supreme sacrifice.
In a retaliatory strike, the Indian Air Force had carried out an airstrike in Pakistan's Balakot on February 26, 2019, targeting terrorist camps. Modi tweeted, "I pay homage to all those martyred in Pulwama on this day in 2019 and recall their outstanding service to our nation. Their bravery and supreme sacrifice motivates every Indian to work towards a strong and prosperous country."
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh tweeted, "This country will never forget the sacrifice of the brave CRPF jawans killed in Pulwama in 2019. I pay my tributes to them."
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar also paid tributes to the CRPF jawans and said their memory will motivate India to fight the "evil of cross-border terrorism".
"Tributes to the brave jawans who made the supreme sacrifice at Pulwama. Their memory will always motivate us to fight the evil of cross-border terrorism. Today, and always, the nation will remember," he tweeted.
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said the sacrifice of CRPF jawans killed in the Pulwama terror attack will not go in vain and asserted that "we will ensure answers are given".
"We can never forget the martyrs of Pulwama. Their sacrifice and that of their families will not go in vain -- we will ensure answers are given. Jai Hind," Gandhi tweeted in Hindi.