Pulwama attack 3rd anniversary | Tributes paid to martyred CRPF personnel

Lethpora: On the third anniversary of Pulwama attack, a top officer of Central Reserve Police on Monday said the endeavour of the force is to maintain peace in Kashmir and not let the sacrifices of their personnel go in vain.

“Every year we come together here on this day to remember the 40 brave jawans who lost their lives in Pulwama terror attack,” Additional Director General (ADG), CRPF, DS Chaudhary told reporters on sidelines of a function held here in connection with paying homage to slain CRPF personnel. “We remember their sacrifice and pay tributes to them from the bottom of our hearts.”