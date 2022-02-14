Pulwama attack 3rd anniversary | Tributes paid to martyred CRPF personnel

Lethpora: On the third anniversary of Pulwama attack, a top officer of Central Reserve Police on Monday said the endeavour of the force is to maintain peace in Kashmir and not let the sacrifices of their personnel go in vain.
“Every year we come together here on this day to remember the 40 brave jawans who lost their lives in Pulwama terror attack,” Additional Director General (ADG), CRPF, DS Chaudhary told reporters on sidelines of a function held here in connection with paying homage to slain CRPF personnel. “We remember their sacrifice and pay tributes to them from the bottom of our hearts.”
“The endeavour of the force is to maintain peace in Kashmir and not let the sacrifices of their personnel go in vain,” he said. “Tribute is a message that we have not forgotten them, that we remember those who sacrificed their lives for all of us.”
Earlier, Chaudhary, IG Operations CRPF, MS Bhatia and other CRPF personnel laid floral wreaths at the memorial and saluted sacrifices of the 40 personnel who lost their lives when a suicide bomber rammed an explosive-laden vehicle into a CRPF bus which was part of a convoy travelling from Jammu to Srinagar.
At Lethpora near Awantipora, at around 3.10 pm a bus carrying security personnel was rammed by a car carrying explosives on this day in 2019. It caused a blast that killed 40 CRPF personnel of the 76th Battalion on the spot and injured many others.
Pakistan-based militant group Jaish-e-Muhammed (JeM) had claimed responsibility for the attack. They also released a video of the assailant Adil Ahmad Dar, a 22-year-old from Kakapora who had joined the group a year earlier.
Post the attack, tensions flared up between India and Pakistan. The Prime Minister Narendra Modi had asserted that “the security forces have been given permission to choose the timing, place and nature of their response to the Pulwama attack.” India then launched a counter-terror airstrike against a JeM training camp.
Reports of functions to pay tributes to the slain CRPF personnel were also received from other formations of CRPF and other security establishments. The functions were held in Baramulla, Kupwara, Handwara and some other places. In wake of the anniversary convoy and VVIP movement remained suspended across Kashmir on Monday as a part of precautionary measure.