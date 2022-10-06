PULWAMA CIVILIAN’S KILLING | Family demands justice; cop arrested, Police promises fair probe

Srinagar: While the relatives of Asif Ahmad Padroo, who was killed in a misfire by a cop in Pulwama, have demanded justice, the accused security personnel was arrested and his weapon seized while Police Thursday said that the investigation into the incident was underway.

Police said that 25-year-old Asif Ahmad, a student, was hit by a bullet at a checkpoint at Haal in Pulwama district after the rifle of a policeman accidentally went off at around 10 am.

“It was a misfire in which the person was hit,” Police said, adding that an FIR had been registered and the policeman arrested.