PULWAMA CIVILIAN’S KILLING | Family demands justice; cop arrested, Police promises fair probe

Srinagar: While the relatives of Asif Ahmad Padroo, who was killed in a misfire by a cop in Pulwama, have demanded justice, the accused security personnel was arrested and his weapon seized while Police Thursday said that the investigation into the incident was underway.
Police said that 25-year-old Asif Ahmad, a student, was hit by a bullet at a checkpoint at Haal in Pulwama district after the rifle of a policeman accidentally went off at around 10 am.
“It was a misfire in which the person was hit,” Police said, adding that an FIR had been registered and the policeman arrested.
“The investigation into the circumstances leading to Padroo’s death has started,” they said.
A senior Police officer said that the investigations are underway and statements of other persons who were at the checkpoint were being recorded.
“We are carrying out a fair investigation,” he said.
The relatives of the deceased have demanded justice.
They alleged that he was not removed to the hospital immediately, leading to blood loss and subsequent death.
In a video on social media, the relatives of the youth were seen crying inconsolably at a hospital in Srinagar after he was declared dead.
“What crime had our child committed? Why was his life cut short?” the family posed innumerable such questions and said that they were at their wits end about the reason of Padroo being killed.
“We want answers to our questions and someone needs to speak up. The people responsible for Asif’s killings need to be punished and the people at the helm of affairs need to answer all our questions.”