Pulwama encounter: Searches continue

Srinagar: For the second consecutive day on Monday the search operation continued in Pulwama district of south Kashmir.

An Army spokesman said that an encounter had broken out after Army, police and CRPF cordoned off Larrow Parigam area on the inputs of the presence of at least two terrorists in the area on Sunday evening.

He said that as the joint parties of the Army, Police, and CRPF started searches, the terrorists opened fire triggering an encounter.

“Encounter has started in Larrow, Parigam area of Pulwama. Police and other security forces are on the job. Details will follow,” Kashmir Zone Police posted on X. “Searches are still going on in the area,” officials said here.