Pulwama terror attack: Injured Forest Department employee succumbs

Srinagar: An employee of the Forest Department, Imran Yousuf Wani, who along with another employee of the department had been injured during a terrorist attack in Pulwama district of south Kashmir on Tuesday night, succumbed to his injuries on Wednesday evening.

Terrorists fired at Wani, son of Muhammad Yousaf of Mohnu, Charar-e-Sharief, and forester Jahangir Ahmad Chechi, son of Ghulam Mohiudin of Gogjipather, Chadoora when they had laid a checkpoint to apprehend timber smugglers in south Kashmir’s Pulwama district on Tuesday night.

They were shifted to SMHS Hospital where Wani succumbed to his injuries.

“Wani succumbed to the grievous bullet injury he had received,” Medical Superintendent of SMHS Hospital Dr Muzaffar Zargar told Greater Kashmir. “He had a bullet in his thigh that had damaged his arteries.”