Pulwama terror attack: Injured Forest Department employee succumbs

Srinagar: An employee of the Forest Department, Imran Yousuf Wani, who along with another employee of the department had been injured during a terrorist attack in Pulwama district of south Kashmir on Tuesday night, succumbed to his injuries on Wednesday evening.
Terrorists fired at Wani, son of Muhammad Yousaf of Mohnu, Charar-e-Sharief, and forester Jahangir Ahmad Chechi, son of Ghulam Mohiudin of Gogjipather, Chadoora when they had laid a checkpoint to apprehend timber smugglers in south Kashmir’s Pulwama district on Tuesday night.
They were shifted to SMHS Hospital where Wani succumbed to his injuries.
“Wani succumbed to the grievous bullet injury he had received,” Medical Superintendent of SMHS Hospital Dr Muzaffar Zargar told Greater Kashmir. “He had a bullet in his thigh that had damaged his arteries.”
On Wednesday, Police said that in Pulwama they received information about a terror crime incident at Bangender Bridge in which two employees of the Forest Department were injured.
Police said that a case vide FIR No 79/2023 under Sections 16 and 20 of the UAP (Act), and 307 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and 7/27 of the IA Act were registered at Police Station Rajpora and investigation had been initiated.
Soon after the incident, Police, Army, and CAPFs cordoned off the entire area and launched an intensive search operation.
During the search of the scene of crime, two empty fired cartridges of AK-47 ammunition and one bullet head were recovered from the spot.