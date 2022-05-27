PURE EVIL: Now they target our little angels

Srinagar: Pakistan-backed terrorists have started targeting our little angels. This is not for the first time they have blood on their hands. The terrorists supported by Pakistan have been killing innocent Kashmiris for the last three decades.

Backed by underground terror mules, the terrorists on Tuesday targeted 9-year old daughter of a police personal, who was killed in cold blood in Soura area of Srinagar outskirts.

Just a day later, minutes after having gunned down a woman social media content creator, terrorists injured her 10-year old nephew in central Kashmir’s Chadoora area, sending shockwaves among people across the Valley.