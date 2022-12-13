Push handicrafts exports, develop industrial estate: LG

Srinagar: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha Tuesday urged the officers of the Industries and Commerce Department to push exports of handicrafts in the global market and develop industrial estate to maintain the momentum of growth.
An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that chairing a high-level meeting to review the sectoral progress of the Industries and Commerce Department, the LG exhorted the officers to give an active push to exports, marketing promotion programmes for handicrafts focusing global market, development of industrial estate connected to significant economic nodes to maintain the momentum of growth.
He also took note of progress made under the ‘Ease of Doing Business’ initiative across various parameters.
The LG asked the senior officials to review the implementation of reforms regularly to remove bottlenecks.
He directed the revenue department to work in close coordination with Industries and Commerce Department to expedite setting up of Industrial Estates and to resolve all pending issues within one month.
Principal Secretary, Industries and Commerce Department Prashant Goyal gave a comprehensive overview of the present scenario of the infrastructure, execution of incentive policy, land bank, progress of work on industrial estates, collaboration with ONDC, export promotion initiatives for One District One Product, and progress in handicraft sector.
Chief Secretary Arun Kumar Mehta, Principal Secretary, Power Development Department H Rajesh Prasad, Commissioner Secretary to Government, Revenue Department Vijay Kumar Bidhuri, Law Secretary Achal Sethi, Secretary in the I&C Department Smita Sethi, HoDs, Managing Directors and other senior officers also attended the meeting.