Push handicrafts exports, develop industrial estate: LG

Srinagar: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha Tuesday urged the officers of the Industries and Commerce Department to push exports of handicrafts in the global market and develop industrial estate to maintain the momentum of growth.

An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that chairing a high-level meeting to review the sectoral progress of the Industries and Commerce Department, the LG exhorted the officers to give an active push to exports, marketing promotion programmes for handicrafts focusing global market, development of industrial estate connected to significant economic nodes to maintain the momentum of growth.

He also took note of progress made under the ‘Ease of Doing Business’ initiative across various parameters.