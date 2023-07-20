Put in efforts to ensure terror-free J&K: DGP tells Police officers

Srinagar: Director General of Police (DGP) Dilbag Singh Thursday urged the Police officers to ensure terror free Jammu and Kashmir and initiate strict actions against people involved in anti-peace activities.
An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that chairing a high-level meeting of Police, Army, and paramilitary CRPF officers in south Kashmir’s Anantnag district and reviewing security scenario of south Kashmir and security arrangements for the Amarnath Yatra, the DGP directed the Police officer for putting in all efforts to ensure terror free J&K.
He stressed the Police officers about regular updates on the situation and directed them to initiate strict actions against people involved in anti-peace activities.
Singh stressed the Police officers to remain more vigilant against support networks that were helping terrorists to carry out their nefarious designs, the DGP directed the officers to reassess the strategy in combating the anti-peace elements to ensure safety and security of the people.
He stressed on the importance of further developing intelligence networks and sharing the inputs to pre-empt any untoward incident.
The DGP stressed on joint night domination and foot patrolling.
He directed the launching planned manhunt in suspected places to track down the terrorists.
Singh emphasised the need for increased vigil and enhanced proactive actions to further peace and stability.
He directed the officers to strengthen security arrangements and to undertake all necessary steps to ensure anti-peace elements don’t get any chance to disturb the tranquility.
The DGP also highlighted the necessity of gaining furthermore trust and cooperation of the people as a crucial part of counter-terror operations.
With regard to the Amarnath Yatra, he directed the officers to ensure that all the arrangements are meticulously followed to ensure incident-free yatra.
Singh emphasised on best possible arrangements to ensure overall safety and smooth conduct of the yatra.
He directed the officers to continue their hard work for the successful completion of the yatra.
Emerging challenges and their counter measures were also threadbare discussed during the meeting.
Detailed discussion regarding the terror crimes in Kashmir was held and the officers present in the meeting gave suggestions regarding anti-terror operations and for strengthening peace further in J&K.
The officers apprised the DGP regarding the area domination in Anantnag as also in other districts of south Kashmir.
The officer informed him that security forces were deployed at strategic locations.
He was also briefed about the anti-terror security grid of South Kashmir.
He was accompanied by Spl DG CID R R Swain; ADGP CRPF Nalin Prabhat, ADGP Armed S J M Gillani, ADGP Kashmir Vijay Kumar, and IG KOS CRPF G K Verma.
The meeting was also attended by Brig A S Pundir of 2 Sector RR, DIG South Kashmir Rayees Muhammad Bhat, DIG CRPF OPS Anantnag K S Daswal, DIG OPS (SKOR) CRPF Alok Avasthy, Col A K Sagotra of 53 RR, Col Deven Sood of 55 RR, Col Ajeet Agarwal of 3rd RR, CO 90 Bn CRPF M A M Rizwan, CO 18th Bn B A K Chaurausia, CO 14th Bn CRPF R P Meena, CO 116 Bn CRPF Narvir Singh, CO 130 Bn CRPF Rajeev Yadav, CO IRP 10th Bn Ajaz Ahmad, CO IRP 17th Bn Javaid Iqbal, SSP Anantnag Ashish Kumar Mishra, SSP Kulgam Sahil Sarangal, SSP Shopian Tanushre, SSP Pulwama Muhammad Yousif and SSP Awantipora Aijaz Ahmad Zargar, DyCO IR 11th Sajjad Shah, 182 CRPF Nodal Officer, Pulwama Jai Singh, 14 Bn CRPF Nodal Officer Shopian Rupesh Kumar, and SP Headquarters Anantnag Deepika.