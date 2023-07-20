Put in efforts to ensure terror-free J&K: DGP tells Police officers

Srinagar: Director General of Police (DGP) Dilbag Singh Thursday urged the Police officers to ensure terror free Jammu and Kashmir and initiate strict actions against people involved in anti-peace activities.

An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that chairing a high-level meeting of Police, Army, and paramilitary CRPF officers in south Kashmir’s Anantnag district and reviewing security scenario of south Kashmir and security arrangements for the Amarnath Yatra, the DGP directed the Police officer for putting in all efforts to ensure terror free J&K.

He stressed the Police officers about regular updates on the situation and directed them to initiate strict actions against people involved in anti-peace activities.

Singh stressed the Police officers to remain more vigilant against support networks that were helping terrorists to carry out their nefarious designs, the DGP directed the officers to reassess the strategy in combating the anti-peace elements to ensure safety and security of the people.

He stressed on the importance of further developing intelligence networks and sharing the inputs to pre-empt any untoward incident.

The DGP stressed on joint night domination and foot patrolling.

He directed the launching planned manhunt in suspected places to track down the terrorists.