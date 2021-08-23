Qazigund-Banihal tunnel approach flyover develops crack, traffic diverted

Post incharge Navyug, the construction company engaged by NHAI, while explaining the extent of damage, said that 4-6 feet concrete slab from a block of the flyover fell apart yet there was no damage, whatsoever, to the main structure.

“To understand the extent of damage, you need to understand that the entire flyover rests on iron girders based on huge pillars. There is no damage either to pillars or iron girder structure. Only a 4-6 feet concrete block within a small portion of girders had fallen apart from both the sides, thus giving a sinking appearance. But even its iron grill network is intact,” he explained.

Earlier, the authorities said a crack was noticed near the approach road of a tunnel on Qazigund-Banihal road alignment this morning after that traffic coming from Srinagar was diverted through another alignment as a precautionary move.

After receiving information of a crack appearing on a fly-over of approach road leading to the tunnel, the management of the construction company of NHAI along with senior traffic and police officers rushed to the spot and they decided to divert the traffic coming from Qazigund to Banihal through another alternate route.