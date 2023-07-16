QRTs mitigated potential risks on highway: Army

Ramban: The Army on Sunday said that over the past few weeks, its Quick Reaction Teams (QRTs), with their swift response and proactive measures, “effectively mitigate potential risks, ensuring a smooth and secure journey for the Amarnath yatris” on the Srinagar-Jammu National Highway.
PRO Defence Jammu Lt Col Suneel Bartwal, in an official statement, said that the QRTs, deployed by the Army, exhibited remarkable vigilance in ensuring the safety and secure passage for the yatris during the ongoing Amarnath Yatra on the Srinagar-Jammu National Highway.
“The QRTs, comprising dedicated and skilled personnel, have successfully thwarted potential threats and provided timely assistance to the yatris, reflecting their unwavering commitment to the safety and well-being of all participants,” he said.
“The Amarnath Yatra, a significant annual yatra that attracts devotees from around the world, is known for its religious and spiritual importance. Acknowledging the significance of this yatra and the necessity to maintain a secure environment, the Army has deployed well-trained and highly responsive QRTs to oversee the safety operations along the highway. Over the past few weeks, the QRTs have demonstrated exemplary professionalism and resilience. Their swift response and proactive measures have effectively mitigate potential risks, ensuring a smooth and secure journey for the yatris,” Lt Col Bartwal said.
He said that the duties of the QRTs encompassed maintaining constant vigilance, conducting regular patrols, coordinating with local authorities, and promptly responding to any emergency situations.
“The yatris acknowledged the unwavering dedication of the Army in upholding the highest standards of safety and security during the Amarnath Yatra. Their round-the-clock efforts, selflessness, and commitment have been instrumental in creating an environment conducive to a peaceful yatra experience. The Army remains fully committed to ensuring the safety and wellbeing of all Amarnath Yatris. With the support of the QRTs, the Army aims to provide a secure environment, allowing the yatris to embark on their spiritual journey with peace of mind,” the PRO Defence said.