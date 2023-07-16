QRTs mitigated potential risks on highway: Army

Ramban: The Army on Sunday said that over the past few weeks, its Quick Reaction Teams (QRTs), with their swift response and proactive measures, “effectively mitigate potential risks, ensuring a smooth and secure journey for the Amarnath yatris” on the Srinagar-Jammu National Highway.

PRO Defence Jammu Lt Col Suneel Bartwal, in an official statement, said that the QRTs, deployed by the Army, exhibited remarkable vigilance in ensuring the safety and secure passage for the yatris during the ongoing Amarnath Yatra on the Srinagar-Jammu National Highway.

“The QRTs, comprising dedicated and skilled personnel, have successfully thwarted potential threats and provided timely assistance to the yatris, reflecting their unwavering commitment to the safety and well-being of all participants,” he said.

“The Amarnath Yatra, a significant annual yatra that attracts devotees from around the world, is known for its religious and spiritual importance. Acknowledging the significance of this yatra and the necessity to maintain a secure environment, the Army has deployed well-trained and highly responsive QRTs to oversee the safety operations along the highway. Over the past few weeks, the QRTs have demonstrated exemplary professionalism and resilience. Their swift response and proactive measures have effectively mitigate potential risks, ensuring a smooth and secure journey for the yatris,” Lt Col Bartwal said.