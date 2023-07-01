Quad copters, aerial and night vision devices used for monitoring: Army

Srinagar: To ensure foolproof security during the Amarnath Yatra, comprehensive security measures have been put in place with quad copters, aerial and night vision devices being used for monitoring the yatra route.

Addressing media persons at Pahalgam base camp, Commander of 1 Sector RR Amandeep Malhi said that meticulous preparations had been made in coordination with all stakeholders including the Shri Amarnath Shrine Board (SASB), J&K Police, Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs), and civil administration.

He said that the security arrangements include a 24x7 seamless integrated surveillance plan besides utilisation of various assets like quadcopters, aerial and night vision devices being utilised for constant monitoring of the entire route.

“Additionally, deployment and domination strategies have been designed to address potential threats originating from higher reaches, hinterland areas, and the valley floor,” Malhi said.

Emphasising the importance of security, he said that the Army had considered the aspirations of the local Kashmiri population and measures had been taken to minimise inconvenience to the locals and enable them to carry out their daily routines smoothly.

“Each man of the security forces has been advised to ensure that there is minimal inconvenience to the local population in executing their day to day routine,” the Army officer said.

He said that their special focus was on humanitarian assistance and disaster relief operations.

Malhi said that lessons learnt from previous incidents like cloudburst in mid-July 2022 had been incorporated into the current security plans.

“Avalanche rescue teams, mountain rescue teams, and other security forces are deployed in critical areas and are constantly monitored,” he said.

The Army officer said that there was a casualty helipad for efficient evacuation and upgraded medical facilities along the 32-km foot track, which had been supplemented by the civil administration by setting up medical facilities.

“Collaboration with the civil administration and various organisations has been instrumental in strengthening the security measures. Joint exercises and rehearsals have been conducted with security forces establishments, as well as the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA)-National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) teams,” he said.

Malhi said that the Army had provided resources like tents in the yatri camps at Panchtarni and Nunwan.

“These efforts have augmented the capacity to accommodate yatris,” he said.

The Army officer said that the Army remains committed in supporting the civil administration and the SASB in ensuring a safe and incident-free yatra.

During a separate news conference at Baltal, Army Sector Commander Atul Rajput said that a comprehensive security system has been implemented to ensure the smooth execution of the Amarnath Yatra.

He said various surveillance devices, night vision equipment, anti-drone teams, and bomb squads had been stationed along the route leading to the Amarnath cave shrine for continuous monitoring.

“Appropriate tent facilities and emergency helipads have been prepared to evacuate the yatris in the event of any unforeseen circumstances,” Rajput said.

He highlighted the participation of civil agencies, J&K Police, CRPF, ITBP, and other security organisations in mock drills, which encompass mountain and avalanche rescue operations.

“Considering the previous year’s natural disaster, the placement of earth-moving equipment has already been arranged in the forward areas,” the Army officer said.

He said that the local community was the primary stakeholder of the yatra and emphasised the significance of their suggestions.

“This yatra presents an excellent opportunity to showcase Kashmiriyat. The Army will ensure the safe return of the last yatri,” Rajput said.