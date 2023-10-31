R R Swain takes over as new J&K Police Chief

Srinagar: Rashmi Ranjan Swain took over as the new Director General of Police (DGP) on Tuesday after his predecessor Dilbag Singh superannuated after serving the J&K Police for 37 years.

R R Swain, a 1991-batch IPS officer from AGMUT cadre took over as the new Police chief at a simple ceremony held at Police Headquarters here.

He continues to hold the charge of J&K intelligence chief.

Special DG Crime, A K Choudhary; ADGPs S J M Gillani, M K Sinha, Vijay Kumar; Director Fire and Emergency Services, Alok Kumar; Commissioner Secretary Industries and Commerce Vikramjeet Singh; IGP V K Birdi; IGP (CIV/Hqrs) B S Tuti and other senior officers from J&K Police were present on the occasion.

On his arrival, R R Swain was received by senior officers and was presented guard of honour on the PHQ lawns.

He also inspected the guard of honour.

Before taking over as DGP, Swain remained posted at various important and key positions of J&K Police which included SDPO Kothi Bagh, SP Ramban, SP Kargil, SP Poonch, SSP Kathua, SSP Jammu, SSP Srinagar, AIG (P/W) PHQ, and DIG Vigilance.

In November 2006, R R Swain went on deputation to the Government of India where he held very prestigious posts.

In June 2020, R R Swain joined the J&K Police as head of the CID wing and took over the charge of DGP on Tuesday.

Immediately after taking over the DGP, R R Swain chaired a meeting at PHQ which was attended by senior officers of the PHQ and other wings.

The HODs of different wings and senior officers of PHQ briefed the DGP about the working and functioning of their wings and offices.

Earlier, during the farewell function at Zewan, Dilbag Singh wished all the best to R R Swain.

“Now R R Swain has more responsibilities as head of one of the best forces in the country,” he said. “From SPO to top-rank officer, he has to take care of everybody, besides people of J&K.”

“He is a competent and intelligent Police officer and I am sure that he will handle the post efficiently,” he said.

With a distinguished career spanning over three decades, R R Swain, considered to be a man of honesty and integrity has become synonymous with uprooting terror infrastructure in J&K.

R R Swain held crucial positions in various districts as the head of Police during the tumultuous early 1990s.

His tenure included service as district SP in Ramban, Kargil, Kathua, and Poonch, and as SSP in Jammu and Srinagar.

He was at the forefront of initiatives such as Border Police Posts, Village Defence Committees, and Special Operation Groups, which were instrumental in combating terrorism.

R R Swain’s approach emphasised not only eliminating terrorism but also “identifying those who aided and sheltered them” with particular attention to Over Ground Workers (OGWs) and support networks.

His rigorous efforts also strangled funding terrorism in Kashmir, significantly weakening terror infrastructure in J&K.

In November 2021, the State Investigation Agency (SIA) was established in J&K to combat terrorism. Swain played a pivotal role in its formation, becoming its first director.

The SIA has since been involved in solving longstanding cases, including the murder of Mirwaiz-e-Kashmir, and Molvi Muhammad Farooq, and has investigated various terror-related and narco cases, even making arrests in other states across the country.