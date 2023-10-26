R R Swain to be new J&K Police chief; to take over on Oct 31

Srinagar: Senior IPS officer of the 1991 batch, Rashmi Ranjan Swain would be the new Director General of Police (DGP) and might take over the reins of the J&K Police force in the afternoon of October 31 from Dilbag Singh who would retire as the longest-serving Police chief of J&K the same day.
A scrupulously honest officer, Swain has many feathers in his cap, besides having the distinction of serving as Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) of both the capital cities of Srinagar and Jammu.
He was on the central deputation for over 15 years and served in many capacities, besides a foreign posting – that is given to outstanding officers for their ability.
Official sources said that the appointment order of Swain as J&K Police chief is expected anytime in the coming days.
PROFILE
From 2001 to 2003, when terrorism was at its peak, Swain served as SSP Srinagar while from 2003 to 2004, he served as SSP Jammu.
Besides, he has also served as SSP Ramban, Poonch, and Leh.
Known for his honesty and dedication, the present J&K intelligence chief also served as Assistant Inspector General and Deputy Inspector General of Police in the J&K Vigilance organisation from 2004 to 2006.
Later, Swain proceeded on central deputation where he served in many capacities including a foreign posting that is only being given to outstanding officers for their ability in their respective fields.
BACK TO J&K
In June 2020, Swain was repatriated to J&K after the J&K government requested the Centre to avail his services.
On June 15, he was appointed as the intelligence chief of J&K replacing B Srinivas, a 1990 batch J&K cadre IPS officer, who has now been posted as DGP Pondicherry.
After taking over as the intelligence chief, Swain destroyed the network that was aiding and fuelling terrorism, and the menace of stone pelting ended, while schools and business establishments functioned normally.
He made it possible to work on a doctrine that killing a terrorist was not enough unless all those involved in harbouring the terrorist were identified and brought to the book.
Strict action was taken against the Over Ground Workers (OGWs) and support networks providing any kind of support to the terrorists.
An important factor of Pakistan-sponsored terrorism in Kashmir was funding that was choked by his strict efforts, subsequently leading terrorism to the gasp in J&K.
In November 2021, the State Investigation Agency (SIA) was formed in J&K to crack down on terror.
The SIA’s formation was his brainchild and Swain had the honour to be its first director and solve the decades-old murder case of Mirwaiz-e-Kashmir, Molvi Muhammad Farooq.
The SIA investigated and is investigating several terror-related cases including narco-terrorism and has even made the arrests of the accused in other states of the country.
WHAT HE SAID RECENTLY
During his recent briefs on the sidelines of events organised by the J&K Police, Swain said that J&K Police was the unique force that was fighting the enemy that gets support from outside and their fight was for the people who respect the law.
“We endeavour to root out the level of fear from the people’s hearts and minds,” he said. “A state of non-violence can be achieved only by protecting non-violent people from violence.”
Swain said: “It takes a lot of courage since the fight is against few people from within. It needs a lot of courage as other forces do not have to face such things. J&K Police is carrying on the fight silently that too keeping in mind the section of the society which is not heard, be it a poor shopkeeper, a low-ranking government employee, or a lawyer.”
He had said that the J&K Police would stand by all those who want to earn an honest livelihood by abiding by the law.
Swain said that a distinction needed to be made between the peace-loving people and those whose ulterior motive was violence.
“Our fight is against those projecting violence. Our fight is for the public and we endeavour to root out the level of fear from the people’s hearts and minds,” he said.
Swain said that it had been the rich history of J&K Police to work against people involved in unlawful activities for the larger interest of the people.
He said that J&K Police was committed to continue to work for the safety, security, and welfare of the people who abide by the rule of the law to the best possible extent.
A PERSON OF HIGHEST INTEGRITY, COMPETENCY
Swain served as SSP Ramban when former DGP K Rajendra was DIG and SSP Srinagar when he was Inspector General of Police, Kashmir Zone.
Talking to Greater Kashmir, K Rajendra described Swain as an outstanding officer and said that he was a position holder at Hyderabad Police Academy.
“Swain has always done outstandingly well and he will do wonders as DGP,” he said. “Swain is a man of an amicable character and will be the finest J&K DGP.”
Rajendra said: “If I am not wrong he was topper during training. He was the best probationary officer, exceeding well during training.”
He said post Article 370, Swain’s handling of the situation was extremely commendable.
“That surely I know,” Rajendra said.
He said that having twice served as SSP, Swain had done outstanding work.
“Swain is a very meticulous person and professionally competent to the core,” Rajendra said. “He is a person of the highest integrity and competency, no-nonsense, and very upright.”