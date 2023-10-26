R R Swain to be new J&K Police chief; to take over on Oct 31

PROFILE

From 2001 to 2003, when terrorism was at its peak, Swain served as SSP Srinagar while from 2003 to 2004, he served as SSP Jammu.

Besides, he has also served as SSP Ramban, Poonch, and Leh.

Known for his honesty and dedication, the present J&K intelligence chief also served as Assistant Inspector General and Deputy Inspector General of Police in the J&K Vigilance organisation from 2004 to 2006.

Later, Swain proceeded on central deputation where he served in many capacities including a foreign posting that is only being given to outstanding officers for their ability in their respective fields.

BACK TO J&K

In June 2020, Swain was repatriated to J&K after the J&K government requested the Centre to avail his services.

On June 15, he was appointed as the intelligence chief of J&K replacing B Srinivas, a 1990 batch J&K cadre IPS officer, who has now been posted as DGP Pondicherry.

After taking over as the intelligence chief, Swain destroyed the network that was aiding and fuelling terrorism, and the menace of stone pelting ended, while schools and business establishments functioned normally.

He made it possible to work on a doctrine that killing a terrorist was not enough unless all those involved in harbouring the terrorist were identified and brought to the book.

Strict action was taken against the Over Ground Workers (OGWs) and support networks providing any kind of support to the terrorists.

An important factor of Pakistan-sponsored terrorism in Kashmir was funding that was choked by his strict efforts, subsequently leading terrorism to the gasp in J&K.

In November 2021, the State Investigation Agency (SIA) was formed in J&K to crack down on terror.

The SIA’s formation was his brainchild and Swain had the honour to be its first director and solve the decades-old murder case of Mirwaiz-e-Kashmir, Molvi Muhammad Farooq.

The SIA investigated and is investigating several terror-related cases including narco-terrorism and has even made the arrests of the accused in other states of the country.