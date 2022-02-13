Radical elements trying to divide people on communal lines: Farooq on hijab row

“The country is equal for all. You have a right to eat anything, to wear anything till you do not put the integrity of the nation in danger. Everyone has his own religion,” Abdullah, who is also a Member of Parliament, told reporters in Pulwama in south Kashmir.

He said the attacks on religion are being done by some radical elements. These radical elements are trying to divide the people of the country on communal lines so as to win polls. God willing, it will end one day, the NC leader said. To a query about the delimitation commission, Abdullah said it is totally wrong .