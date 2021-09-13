Rafiabad cloudburst| Body of missing nomad recovered

“The body of the missing nomad was found in a nearby stream on Monday morning,” said Sajad Rasool, tehsildar Dangiwacha. “Only two persons of this nomad family have survived.”

The deceased have been identified as: Muhammad Bashir Khari, 80, Shahnaza Begum, 30, Nazia Akhtar, 14, Arif Hussain, 5, and Tariq Ahmad Khari, 8, all residents of Nowshera Rajouri.

An official said that after completing all the legal formalities, the bodies were buried in a local graveyard at Rafiabad village.

“The locals as well the lone male survivor of the family insisted their burial here in the same village. Following their consent, the deceased were laid to rest in a local graveyard,” he said.

Meanwhile, the Baramulla district administration has initiated work on two damaged culverts and a road stretch that was damaged after cloudburst hit the area.

The damaged culverts and the road stretch, according to officials, are likely to be restored in two to three days.