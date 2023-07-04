Rafiabad residents waiting for completion of footbridge for 11 years

Baramulla: Eleven years on, the foot bridge connecting over 30 villages in Rafiabad area of north Kashmir’s Baramulla district is yet to be completed, causing huge inconvenience to the local population.

The Department of R&B started work on the footbridge, which is being constructed over the famous Nallah Pohru at Malghanipora, Rafiabad, 11 years ago.

However, the bridge is still awaiting completion.

The locals said that work on the bridge usually gets halted after a few days and is slow, which was a major concern for the local population as in the absence of the bridge, over 30 villages remain disconnected.

Muhammad Ashraf, the Sarpanch of the area, said that it took 11 years for the executing agency to complete 60 percent of the work on the bridge.

He said that despite communicating to the higher ups and raising this issue at different programmes of ‘Back to Village’, there had been no substantial progress.