Rahul attacks Govt in his no-holds barred speech in Lok Sabha

New Delhi: Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday said that the BJP’s politics has “murdered” ‘Bharat Mata’ (mother India) in the northeastern state and the arrogance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi will burn the entire India.

He also asked why the government is not deploying the Army, which can bring normalcy in the state within a few days.

He also accused the Prime Minister of dividing Manipur and thus he was unable to visit the northeastern state.

After participating in the no-confidence motion discussion in Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, whose membership was reinstated on Monday, in a tweet said: “Today BJP has sprinkled kerosene on the whole country. Sprinkled it on Manipur, set it on fire, Sprinkled on Haryana, that too is burning. They are busy burning the whole country. They are not the protectors of ‘Bharat Mata’, they are the murderers of ‘Bharat Mata.’”