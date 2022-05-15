RAHUL BHAT'S KILLING | Special Section in LG Secretariat for PM package employees; posting at secure district, Tehsil HQ: LG Sinha

“It is a very sensitive and emotional moment for the entire administration and the nation, and we must stand united in the fight against terror. Two terrorists involved in the attack have been killed. We have given full freedom to the security forces and the remaining will be eliminated soon. Let me assure you, those behind plotting the attack and their supporters will be punished soon,” Lt Governor told the BJP delegation.

The Lt Governor further told the BJP leaders that Jammu Kashmir Police has been directed to ensure foolproof security for the PM package employees.

“The SIT has been formed to probe into all aspects of Rahul Bhat’s killing and it will also look into the tear gas shelling incident. Strict action will be taken against those found guilty”, the Lt Governor said.

The Lt Governor has also constituted a special cell for PM package employees within LG Secretariat and Additional Secretary Akshay Labroo will be the nodal officer.

The special cell will handle the grievances of PM package employees and it will coordinate with district administrations and other concerned departments to ensure the grievances of PM package employees are resolved at the earliest.

The BJP delegation has demanded that a nodal officer should be appointed for confidence-building measures. The Nodal officer Akshay Labroo will hold regular meetings with the PM package employees as part of this initiative.