Rahul convicted in 'Modi surname' defamation case, granted bail

Surat: A Surat district court in Gujarat Thursday convicted Congress MP Rahul Gandhi in a criminal defamation case against him over his alleged 'Modi surname' remark in April 2019.

Gandhi was convicted under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) Sections 499 and 500.

The maximum possible punishment under this section is two years.

The Court of Chief Judicial Magistrate H H Varma sentenced him to two years in jail and also imposed a fine of Rs 15,000 after finding him guilty.

However, on Gandhi's plea, his sentence has been suspended and bail has been granted to enable him to move an appeal against his conviction within 30 days.