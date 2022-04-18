Railway policeman killed, another injured in Pulwama militant attack

Srinagar: A Railway Protection Force personal was killed and another injured in a hit and run militant attack in Kakapora area of Pulwama district in south Kashmir on Monday. The slain personal has been identified as Head Constable Surinder Singh while the grievously injured personal has been identified as Assistant Sub Inspector Devraj Kumar.

“Terrorists fired upon RPF personnel at Kakapora, Pulwama. In this terror incident, 2 RPF personnel sustained bullet injuries & were evacuated to hospital, where 1 RPF personnel succumbed and attained martyrdom. Area cordoned off. Further details shall follow.@JmuKmrPolice,” Kashmir Zone Police said in a Tweet.