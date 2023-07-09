RAIN BATTERS J&K | 3 killed in landslides, flash floods in Jammu

As per the Gauge reading, the water level of Jhelum receded to 19.09 ft at Sangam in evening while at Pampore, the water level was recorded as 5.25 m against 5.51 m as recorded at 10 am.

The water level also receded to 19.17 ft at Munshi Bagh during evening hours.

Talking to Greater Kashmir, Chief Engineer Irrigation and Flood Control (&FC) department Naresh Kumar said the situation was all under control and there was no need to panic.

“People need not to panic as the water level of Jhelum has receded at many places. In the Srinagar area, the water level recedes slowly due to the fact that the width of the Jhelum river is narrow in the downtown area. That is why it takes time for the water level to recede,” Kumar told Greater Kashmir. He however said that the good sign was that the water level was receding overall.

Meanwhile the weather department has predicted more rains in Kathua, Samba, Doda districts noting that light rain may occur in Ramban and Udhampur districts.

The weather department has, however, forecasted overall improvement in weather from July 10.

“There is red warning for Kathua, Samba and other lower catchment areas of Jammu region as risk of flood, flash flood increased considerably,” the MeT department said while advising all the concerned to “stay alert” during the next 24 hours.

M M PARVAIZ REPORTS FROM RAMBAN

Despite improvement in weather, the only all-weather surface link connecting the Kashmir valley with the rest of the country - Srinagar Jammu National Highway (NH-44) remained closed for the second consecutive day due to multiple landslides between Nashri and Banihal sector in Ramban district on Sunday.

Authorities said NH-44 would remain closed on Monday too as due to the unprecedented increase in water level in river Chenab, a portion of the Highway caved in at Chamba Seri, 2 kms ahead of Ramban, between Ramban and Ramsu.

Officials said due to heavy rains water level in the river Chenab passing through the Ramban area increased due to which a portion of the old alignment of Srinagar Jammu National Highway at Chamba-Seri near Ramban caved in and washed away this morning, completely blocking the highway.

“Efforts are being made to restore the road stretch by preparing a temporary road to bypass the damaged stretch at Chamba, Seri but it will take a couple of days,” said an Engineer of NHAI at Chamba Seri.

Officials said, “Incessant rains, over the last few days, in various parts of Jammu and Kashmir, have caused unprecedented damage to National Highway - 44, especially to the stretch falling in Ramban district, forcing its closure for traffic. In view of this, the traffic shall remain suspended on NH-44 on Monday also.”

“Accordingly, the general public is advised to avoid journeys on NH-44, till the time confirmation is issued by the administration. HMVs are, however, advised to take Mughal Road for the journey from Jammu to Srinagar and vice-versa. Further updates will be shared on Monday evening,” they stated.

They said that Jammu and Kashmir Union Territory administration was making its best possible efforts to ensure the restoration of traffic at the earliest.

Earlier on Saturday morning, following heavy rains a portion of the approach road leading to Tunnel, T-5, Panthyal washed away however traffic was diverted through the old alignment road at Panthyal.

Deputy Commissioner Ramban, Mussarat Islam, along with SSP Traffic National Highway, Rohit Baskotra, Regional Officer NHAI, and senior officers today inspected the road connectivity restoration works on NH-44, besides assessing the losses to road infrastructure due to flash floods and landslides during incessant rains in last two days in the district.

Deputy Commissioner, Ramban, Mussarat Islam along with Regional Officer NHAI inspected the Seri-Chamba stretch of NH-44, where the road caved in due to an unprecedented increase in water level in river Chenab.

Meanwhile, a large number of people preferred to walk on foot to cross the damaged and blocked portions of the highway at several places in the Ramban district today.