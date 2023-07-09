RAIN BATTERS J&K | 3 killed in landslides, flash floods in Jammu

Jammu/Srinagar: Three persons were killed in landslides and flash floods in rain-battered J&K while Jhelum, Tawi and Chenab were among major water bodies that crossed danger mark on Sunday.
Among the fatalities, two persons were killed when the bus they were travelling in came under a landslide on Thathri-Gandoh road in Doda district and an elderly person was found dead in flooded Tarnah Nallah in Kathua district.
The Meteorological department of J&K issued a red warning for Kathua, Samba and other low catchment areas of Jammu region as risk of flood, and flash flood increased considerably due to continuous rains.
However, the water level of Jhelum by this evening considerably receded after flowing above danger mark in south Kashmir and Srinagar during morning hours.
Meanwhile, 59 trapped people were rescued from flooded water bodies in Kathua while 20 houses were damaged; 6 footbridges washed away and roads were blocked in Dudu sub division of Udhampur district.
Srinagar Jammu National Highway (NH-44) remained closed for the second consecutive day due to multiple landslides between Nashri and Banihal sector in Ramban district today.
It would remain closed on Monday too as due to the unprecedented increase in water level in river Chenab, a portion of the Highway caved in at Chamba-Seri between Ramban and Ramsu.
TAHIR NADEEM KHAN REPORTS FROM DODA
Two persons were killed while 17 others were rescued from debris of the landslides in Bhalessa as flood like situation continued in Bhaderwah and Doda.
Continuous rainfall for the last 48 hours created havoc in district Doda as besides Chenab river all its tributaries, especially Neeru in Bhaderwah and Kalnai in Bhalessa were flowing above danger level causing threat to the life and property of the residents.
“Two passengers were killed while another was rescued after the passenger bus bearing registration number JK02BD 8287 came under a landslide at village Bhangroo on Thathri-Gandoh road,” said Vinod Sharma SP Bhaderwah.
“The deceased have been identified as Amir Sohail, son of Abdul Qayoom, resident of Kahara and Mudassar Ali, son of Nissar Ahmed of village Changa Bhalessa,” the officer added.
Meanwhile, the concrete bridge over Khellani Nallah on Batote-Kishtwar NH 244 also washed away.
The traffic on Pul Doda-Doda city bridge was also suspended after the water started flowing almost over the bridge. Locals said that the flood caused damage to the maize and paddy crops across the district.
SYED AMJAD SHAH REPORTS FROM JAMMU
An elderly person was found dead in flooded Tarnah Nallah while 59 other trapped people were rescued from different flooded water-bodies in Kathua district.
Meanwhile, the rains damaged 20 houses and six-foot bridges in Dudu-Latti area of Basantgarh in Udhampur district following heavy rainfall.
“Approximately six footbridges were today washed away in the flash flood in river Tawi triggered by heavy rains and 18 to 20 houses were damaged due to landslides and rainfall in Dudu Sub Division,” an official told Greater Kashmir.
Among these washed away bridges was one which was constructed by the locals at a village by collecting donations so that they could cross the river Tawi. However, it too washed away due to the strong currents in the flooded river.
Similarly, some small road stretches caved in or washed away while several roads were blocked due to landslides at Latti-Dudu-Basantgarh stretch and tourist spot Shiv Gali.
As the tourists had struck due to the blocking of the roads, the officials said that six JCBs were used to temporarily restore Latti to Dudu road.
“Following the restoration of the road, 45 tourists were rescued from the different spots, and they were shifted to the safer places and majority of them left safely towards their respective destinations,” the official added.
However, the Dudu to Basantgarh and Shiv Gali roads were yet to be restored because of bad weather conditions. The authorities were making all efforts to reopen the closed roads.
These roads were closed due to landslides and the machines could not reach the spot to clear the road for vehicular traffic because of bad weather.
Meanwhile, the official said, “We have received unconfirmed reports that a large number of cattle washed away due to sudden floods in the upper reaches as heavy rains continued.”
“A nomad had approached the administration from Seojdhar claiming that his 15 to 20 sheep and goats and other cattle had washed away. The police team has been sent to the area to ascertain the factual situation,” the official added while informing that the village heads were reporting to the revenue officials, and they would send assessment teams to the affected villages in Dudu Sub Division when the weather condition improved.
According to the officials, the mighty Chenab river at Akhnoor too had touched the danger mark.
“We checked the water level of Chenab river at 7 pm and it was 35 ft which is a danger mark. The alert level is 32 ft,” the official said, while saying that they were continuously observing the situation and alert had also been sounded in the low-lying areas in Akhnoor, and other areas of Jammu region.
The official further said that “The water level at 7 pm in river Tawi (Jammu) was 8 ft. However, the alert mark is 14 ft and the danger mark is 17 ft.”
Besides, the river water in Udhampur by 7 pm had receded although it was at the danger mark at around 10 am i.e., 10 meters. However, the water level in the river has receded,” the official added.
The official sources said that the heavy rains flooded Ujh river and other water bodies in Kathua district that led to the trapping of 59 people at different locations. Even as the authorities had issued strict warning to the people to avoid going close to the water bodies in view of weather conditions, the people went to the rivers and they got trapped in the flash flood.
Soon after getting information from the village heads, the respective police teams with SDRF rushed to the Ghati area where they rescued around 34 people who were stuck in the flooded river.
Similarly, five labourers were rescued from Jasrota area (Raj Bagh area); six people were rescued from Bagh Nallah in Haria Chak village, and six other people who had gone for fishing in the river were rescued by the joint teams of local people, SDRF and JK Police in Kathua.
Around 13 people were rescued from Nagri area from the flooded Ujh river following overnight heavy rains. Reports also claimed that a mini-bus was damaged in a landslide at Bani, Kathua district.
Meanwhile, the police recovered the body of a 75-year-old man identified as Karam Singh, son of Sant Singh, resident of Mohali Punjab near Sanyal bridge in Tarnah Nallah, Dinga Amb area falling in Kathua district. However, it was not confirmed if the man was killed after being washed away in the flash flood.
Due to water logging at Hatli Morh in Kathua, the vehicles remained stuck on the road and they could not move because the road was fully flooded and drains were choked.
SYED RIZWAN GEELANI REPORTS FROM CENTRAL KASHMIR
The water level of Jhelum this evening considerably receded after flowing above danger mark in south Kashmir and Srinagar during morning hours amid cloudy weather and possibility of more rains over next 24 hours.
The Valley witnessed clear weather on Sunday as the weather department had a forecast suggesting overall improvement in J&K from July 10. However the department had issued “red warning” for more rains in Kathua, Samba and other lower catchment areas of Jammu region.
As per the Gauge readings, the water level of Jhelum was recorded at 21.25 ft against the danger mark of 21 ft at Sangam on Sunday morning while the water level had crossed the flood threat warning as the reading was observed 5.51 m at Pampore against the flood threat warning of 5.0 m. Also, at Munshi Bagh the water level of Jhelum was recorded as 19.60 ft against the danger mark of 18 ft at 10 am.
However, as the rainfall stopped in most parts of Kashmir including south, the water level of Jhelum started receding considerably in south Kashmir parts.
As per the Gauge reading, the water level of Jhelum receded to 19.09 ft at Sangam in evening while at Pampore, the water level was recorded as 5.25 m against 5.51 m as recorded at 10 am.
The water level also receded to 19.17 ft at Munshi Bagh during evening hours.
Talking to Greater Kashmir, Chief Engineer Irrigation and Flood Control (&FC) department Naresh Kumar said the situation was all under control and there was no need to panic.
“People need not to panic as the water level of Jhelum has receded at many places. In the Srinagar area, the water level recedes slowly due to the fact that the width of the Jhelum river is narrow in the downtown area. That is why it takes time for the water level to recede,” Kumar told Greater Kashmir. He however said that the good sign was that the water level was receding overall.
Meanwhile the weather department has predicted more rains in Kathua, Samba, Doda districts noting that light rain may occur in Ramban and Udhampur districts.
The weather department has, however, forecasted overall improvement in weather from July 10.
“There is red warning for Kathua, Samba and other lower catchment areas of Jammu region as risk of flood, flash flood increased considerably,” the MeT department said while advising all the concerned to “stay alert” during the next 24 hours.
M M PARVAIZ REPORTS FROM RAMBAN
Despite improvement in weather, the only all-weather surface link connecting the Kashmir valley with the rest of the country - Srinagar Jammu National Highway (NH-44) remained closed for the second consecutive day due to multiple landslides between Nashri and Banihal sector in Ramban district on Sunday.
Authorities said NH-44 would remain closed on Monday too as due to the unprecedented increase in water level in river Chenab, a portion of the Highway caved in at Chamba Seri, 2 kms ahead of Ramban, between Ramban and Ramsu.
Officials said due to heavy rains water level in the river Chenab passing through the Ramban area increased due to which a portion of the old alignment of Srinagar Jammu National Highway at Chamba-Seri near Ramban caved in and washed away this morning, completely blocking the highway.
“Efforts are being made to restore the road stretch by preparing a temporary road to bypass the damaged stretch at Chamba, Seri but it will take a couple of days,” said an Engineer of NHAI at Chamba Seri.
Officials said, “Incessant rains, over the last few days, in various parts of Jammu and Kashmir, have caused unprecedented damage to National Highway - 44, especially to the stretch falling in Ramban district, forcing its closure for traffic. In view of this, the traffic shall remain suspended on NH-44 on Monday also.”
“Accordingly, the general public is advised to avoid journeys on NH-44, till the time confirmation is issued by the administration. HMVs are, however, advised to take Mughal Road for the journey from Jammu to Srinagar and vice-versa. Further updates will be shared on Monday evening,” they stated.
They said that Jammu and Kashmir Union Territory administration was making its best possible efforts to ensure the restoration of traffic at the earliest.
Earlier on Saturday morning, following heavy rains a portion of the approach road leading to Tunnel, T-5, Panthyal washed away however traffic was diverted through the old alignment road at Panthyal.
Deputy Commissioner Ramban, Mussarat Islam, along with SSP Traffic National Highway, Rohit Baskotra, Regional Officer NHAI, and senior officers today inspected the road connectivity restoration works on NH-44, besides assessing the losses to road infrastructure due to flash floods and landslides during incessant rains in last two days in the district.
Deputy Commissioner, Ramban, Mussarat Islam along with Regional Officer NHAI inspected the Seri-Chamba stretch of NH-44, where the road caved in due to an unprecedented increase in water level in river Chenab.
Meanwhile, a large number of people preferred to walk on foot to cross the damaged and blocked portions of the highway at several places in the Ramban district today.