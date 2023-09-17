Rain, gusty winds expected in J&K in next 12 hours: MeT

Srinagar: The Meteorological Department (MeT) has predicted intense showers and gusty winds in parts of Jammu and Kashmir in the next 12 hours.
“The residents in south Kashmir, Uri, Baramulla, and numerous parts of the Jammu division can expect thunder showers, which are expected to range from light to moderate in intensity,” MeT said here.
It said that these showers might be accompanied by brief but intense rain episodes, creating localised downpours in these areas.
Alongside the precipitation, gusty winds are also expected to sweep through the region.
Despite morning showers at scattered places on Friday, the heat wave is continuing at isolated places in Kashmir.
Parts of Kashmir on Friday received light rainfall, bringing slight respite from the heat wave.
J&K parts witnessed a severe heat wave in September as the Valley parts recorded the hottest day in September after decades.
The prolonged dry spell has also led to water scarcity at multiple places while the lifting irrigation spots have also been affected by 25 percent due to the prevalent weather conditions as the water level in the major water bodies including the River Jhelum, Doodh Ganga, and other tributaries has reduced.
On Tuesday, Srinagar recorded a maximum temperature of 34.2 degrees Celsius, six degrees above normal.
It was the second-highest maximum temperature ever recorded in September since 1891 when the weather observatory was established.
It broke a 53-year-old record of 33.8 degrees Celsius, recorded on September 1, 1970.
The all-time record is 35 degrees Celsius recorded on September 18, 1934.
In the month of September, the weather has remained generally hot in Kashmir in the last two decades.
The temperature touched 32.7 degrees Celsius in 2017, 2019, and 2021 as well.