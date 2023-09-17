Rain, gusty winds expected in J&K in next 12 hours: MeT

Srinagar: The Meteorological Department (MeT) has predicted intense showers and gusty winds in parts of Jammu and Kashmir in the next 12 hours.

“The residents in south Kashmir, Uri, Baramulla, and numerous parts of the Jammu division can expect thunder showers, which are expected to range from light to moderate in intensity,” MeT said here.

It said that these showers might be accompanied by brief but intense rain episodes, creating localised downpours in these areas.

Alongside the precipitation, gusty winds are also expected to sweep through the region.

Despite morning showers at scattered places on Friday, the heat wave is continuing at isolated places in Kashmir.

Parts of Kashmir on Friday received light rainfall, bringing slight respite from the heat wave.

J&K parts witnessed a severe heat wave in September as the Valley parts recorded the hottest day in September after decades.