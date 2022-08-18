Rain, landslides disrupt traffic on Sgr-Jmu NH

Ramban: Incessant rains, triggering landslides, disrupted vehicular traffic movement for several hours between Chanderkote and Banihal sector of Srinagar Jammu National Highway on Wednesday afternoon.
Traffic authorities told Greater Kashmir that the vehicular traffic on highway between Chanderkote and Banihal sector remained suspended for several hours as incessant rains that lashed the area triggered mud and landslides at Mehar, Cafeteria Morh, Seri, and T-2 Kelamorh.
Besides, shooting stones too kept on tumbling down at some places between Chanderkote and Banihal after the heavy spell of rains which lashed the area this afternoon at around 2.30 pm, they said.
“Every type of movement on the highway was suspended for the safety of life and property of commuters and vehicle owners,” they said.
Due to blockade, hundreds of light, medium and heavy vehicles remained stranded on the both sides of the highway at Mehar, Ramban, Seri , Kelamorh, Ramsu and other places till it (highway) was restored this evening at around 8.30 pm.
Traffic authorities said that the vehicles were made to halt at different locations on the highway at safer places till the rain stopped and the highway was cleared by the company engaged by NHAI.
They said that soon after improvement in weather, the road maintenance agency pressed its men and machinery to clear the stones, mud and landslides from the highway.
“Highway was thrown open for stranded traffic in the evening. Hundreds of passenger vehicles enroute Kashmir and Jammu were permitted to move on priority. Heavy vehicles were allowed to move towards their respective destinations in the afternoon,” they said.