Rain, landslides disrupt traffic on Sgr-Jmu NH

Ramban: Incessant rains, triggering landslides, disrupted vehicular traffic movement for several hours between Chanderkote and Banihal sector of Srinagar Jammu National Highway on Wednesday afternoon.

Traffic authorities told Greater Kashmir that the vehicular traffic on highway between Chanderkote and Banihal sector remained suspended for several hours as incessant rains that lashed the area triggered mud and landslides at Mehar, Cafeteria Morh, Seri, and T-2 Kelamorh.

Besides, shooting stones too kept on tumbling down at some places between Chanderkote and Banihal after the heavy spell of rains which lashed the area this afternoon at around 2.30 pm, they said.