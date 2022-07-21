Rain lashes parts of Kashmir, Jammu; mercury plunges

Srinagar: Rain lashed Jammu region and parts of Kashmir province during the last 24 hours, thus recording a slight drop in the temperature.
Meanwhile the Meteorological Department predicted more precipitation during the next 24 hours.
“There was a possibility of scattered to fairly widespread light to moderate rain and thunderstorms for next 24 hours,” MeT officials said, adding that more precipitation was expected in Jammu region.
They said, “Rain lashed Jammu region and parts of Kashmir valley in the last 24 hours till 0830 hours on Thursday with Katra recording 75.6 mm followed by Jammu district with 60.1 mm, Kathua 45.2mm, Kupwara 3.8 mm, Pahalgam 1.0 mm, Batote 0.8 mm and Bhaderwah 0.5 mm rainfall.”
MeT officials said that the minimum temperatures recorded a slight drop at most places. They said Srinagar recorded a maximum of 32.6 degrees Celsius while Jammu recorded 29.1 degrees Celsius temperature.
They said that Srinagar recorded a low of 20.0°C temperature against 21.5°C on the previous night. The temperature was 1.3°C above normal during this time of the year for the summer capital, the officials said.
Qazigund recorded a low of 19.9°C against 18.0°C on the previous night. The temperature was 2.9°C above normal there, they said.
In Pahalgam, the mercury settled at 13.0°C against 17.6°C on the previous night and it was 1.4°C above normal for the south Kashmir resort. Kokernag recorded a low of 18.9°C against 16.9°C last night and it was 2.6°C above normal for the place, he said.
Ski resort of Gulmarg in Baramulla district recorded a low of 13.6°C against 13.2°C and it was 1.5°C above normal for the place. Kupwara town saw a low of 18.0°C against 18.9°C on previous night and it was 1.4°C above normal for the place during this time of the season, the officials said.
Jammu recorded a low of 23.9°C against 24.7°C on the previous night. It was 1.2°C ‘below’ normal for J&K’s winter capital, he said. Banihal recorded a low of 20.2°C, Batote 18.8°C, Katra 22.2°C while Bhaderwah had a minimum of 21.1°C, they said.