Rain lashes parts of Kashmir, Jammu; mercury plunges

Srinagar: Rain lashed Jammu region and parts of Kashmir province during the last 24 hours, thus recording a slight drop in the temperature.

Meanwhile the Meteorological Department predicted more precipitation during the next 24 hours.

“There was a possibility of scattered to fairly widespread light to moderate rain and thunderstorms for next 24 hours,” MeT officials said, adding that more precipitation was expected in Jammu region.

They said, “Rain lashed Jammu region and parts of Kashmir valley in the last 24 hours till 0830 hours on Thursday with Katra recording 75.6 mm followed by Jammu district with 60.1 mm, Kathua 45.2mm, Kupwara 3.8 mm, Pahalgam 1.0 mm, Batote 0.8 mm and Bhaderwah 0.5 mm rainfall.”

MeT officials said that the minimum temperatures recorded a slight drop at most places. They said Srinagar recorded a maximum of 32.6 degrees Celsius while Jammu recorded 29.1 degrees Celsius temperature.