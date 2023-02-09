Rain, shooting stones force Sgr-Jmu NH closure

Ramban: Light rains that lashed across Ramban district since morning caused shooting stones at Panthyal, forcing the authorities to stop both sides of vehicular traffic on the Srinagar-Jammu National Highway in the evening on Thursday.

Official sources said that the shooting stones occurred at Panthyal between the Ramsu-Ramban sector of the highway due to which vehicular traffic was halted on the highway.

SSP Traffic National Highway, Ramban, Mohita Sharma said that following rains and shooting stones at Panthyal, both sides of vehicular traffic on the highway was stopped late in the evening.

She said that the traffic would resume after clearance.

Due to a road blockade at Panthyal, Kashmir-bound load carriers were stranded between Ramban and Panthyal.