Rain, shooting stones force Sgr-Jmu NH closure

Ramban: Light rains that lashed across Ramban district since morning caused shooting stones at Panthyal, forcing the authorities to stop both sides of vehicular traffic on the Srinagar-Jammu National Highway in the evening on Thursday.
Official sources said that the shooting stones occurred at Panthyal between the Ramsu-Ramban sector of the highway due to which vehicular traffic was halted on the highway.
SSP Traffic National Highway, Ramban, Mohita Sharma said that following rains and shooting stones at Panthyal, both sides of vehicular traffic on the highway was stopped late in the evening.
She said that the traffic would resume after clearance.
Due to a road blockade at Panthyal, Kashmir-bound load carriers were stranded between Ramban and Panthyal.
Earlier during the day, despite light rain, the highway remained open for two-way traffic of Light Motor Vehicles (LMVs) and one-way traffic of Heavy Motor Vehicles (HMVs) for Kashmir.
Traffic officials monitoring the regulation of traffic in Ramban said despite the rain, hundreds of LMVs and HMVs crossed the Nashri-Banihal sector of the highway towards their respective destinations during the day.
Traffic authorities said that during the last 24 hours up to 5 pm on Thursday, the highway remained blocked for 3 hours and 35 minutes.
They said that the highway remained blocked for 2 hours and 32 minutes due to shooting stones at Cafeteria Morh near Ramban and for 1 hour and 3 minutes due to the closure of the Chenani-Nashri tunnel.
The traffic authorities said that the traffic movement remained slow due to the breakdown of seven HMVs between Nashri and Banihal on the highway.
Meanwhile, J&K Traffic Police Department issued a fresh advisory for Friday advising people not to travel on the highway without confirming the status of the road from Traffic Control Unit (TCU) of Srinagar, TCU Jammu, TCU Udhampur, and TCU Ramban.
They said that the MeT department had predicted heavy rain and snowfall for the next few days and that there were chances of the highway blockade.
However, subject to fair weather and road clearance, LMVs would be allowed to ply on both sides of the highway while HMVs stopped at Qazigund, Kashmir would be allowed to move towards Jammu after assessing the road and traffic situation on Friday morning.