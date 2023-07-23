Rain showers lash J&K

Srinagar: J&K received moderate rain showers on Sunday while the Meteorological Department (MeT) predicted gradual improvement in weather from Monday.

Many districts received early morning showers. Since the weather improved from the afternoon, the sky was cloudy all day with some sunshine.

They said that early morning showers did not lead to disruption in Amarnath Yatra as the yatra went on smoothly. The MeT officials forecasted gradual improvement in weather from Sunday. They said that the weather would be cloudy, but there is no major activity predicted.

However, the officials have predicted isolated thunderstorms across J&K until July 26 with continuous improvement. Director MeT, Sonam Lotus told Greater Kashmir that from Monday, weather across J&K would improve and temperature would also stay around normal.

“Today, many districts across J&K received rain showers before noon. However, there was an improvement in weather throughout the day, particularly post-noon. Due to improvement in the weather, the yatra also went on smoothly. For the next 24 hours, the weather will improve. However, there will be isolated showers across J&K,” he said.