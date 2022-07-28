Rain shuts schools in Ramban

Ramban: In view of heavy rain, all the government and private schools remained closed in Ramban district on Thursday
Keeping in mind the safety of students in view of heavy rain, Deputy Commissioner Ramban Mussarat Islam issued an alert and passed directions to all the tehsildars.
He stated that in view of heavy torrential rains, there was a possibility of flash flooding due to overflowing rivers and Nallahs in district Ramban.
DC advised the officers to maintain close watch on the emerging situation and “report damage, if any, to life and property to the District Emergency Operation Centre (DEOC) immediately.”
The Deputy Commissioner advised people to keep children safe at home and away from “banks of rivers and nallahs which were flowing above the alert level due to heavy rain across Ramban district.”
District administration and police also circulated help line numbers.