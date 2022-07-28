Rain shuts schools in Ramban

Ramban: In view of heavy rain, all the government and private schools remained closed in Ramban district on Thursday

Keeping in mind the safety of students in view of heavy rain, Deputy Commissioner Ramban Mussarat Islam issued an alert and passed directions to all the tehsildars.

He stated that in view of heavy torrential rains, there was a possibility of flash flooding due to overflowing rivers and Nallahs in district Ramban.