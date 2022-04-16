Rainfall deficiency in J&K touches 90% this season

Srinagar: Due to absence of any strong weather systems, rainfall deficiency in Jammu and Kashmir has touched 90 per cent this ongoing season.
From March 1 to April 16, Jammu and Kashmir received just 21.6 mm of rainfall against a normal rainfall of 210.1 mm.
Weather forecasters have indicated this deficiency to continue as below normal rainfall is expected in the remaining days of April.
"The bad news continues, this month too might end up with below normal rainfall." "Although it won't be completely dry, rains are expected on some days, but it won't be enough to compensate for deficient rainfall this month," said an independent weather forecaster.
Highest deficit rainfall of 99 per cent was recorded in Jammu, followed by Kishtwar and Udhampur at 98 per cent, 97 per cent in Kathua, Reasi and Samba districts. Lowest deficit figure was recorded in Ganderbal at 63 per cent, followed by Baramulla at 73 per cent and Srinagar at 77 per cent.
Meanwhile, Meteorological Department Srinagar has predicted light to moderate rainfall in the Union Territory from 19 April onwards.