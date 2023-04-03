Rainfall disrupts traffic on Sgr-Jmu NH

Ramban: Vehicular traffic on the Srinagar-Jammu National Highway was disrupted for a few hours due to a fresh spell of rain that triggered mud and landslides at the Mehar-Cafeteria stretch of Ramban and shooting stones at the Panthyal between Nashri-Banihal stretch of the highway on Monday afternoon.

Traffic authorities said that up to 5 pm on Monday, the Srinagar-Jammu National Highway remained blocked for 6 hours and 22 minutes.

They said that the highway remained blocked for 4 hours and 10 minutes due to mudslides and shooting stones at Mehar-Cafeteria, Panthyal, and Mom Passi, Ramsu.

The traffic officials said that the Chenani-Nashri tunnel also remained closed for 2 hours and 12 minutes.

The authorities said that after a slight improvement in the weather, concerned agencies pressed their men and machinery to clear the mud and landslide from the road on the Mehar-Cafeteria stretch and accumulated stones from the road at Panthyal and other places.

They said that the debris and stones accumulated on the road at Mehar-Cafeteria and at Panthyal were cleared.