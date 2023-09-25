Rains bring relief to Shopian’s apple farmers

Shopian: The overnight rainfall provided the much-awaited relief to the thousands of apple cultivators in south Kashmir's Shopian district.

The rains started lashing the area late Sunday night and continued for several hours, breaking a protracted dry spell and bringing the temperatures down.

The absence of rains during the ongoing season had started taking a toll on the apple crop, spurring many growers to press water pumps into service to irrigate their farms.

According to the farmers, the deficit of rainfall in August and September significantly impacted the size and colour of the fruit.

“The rainfall during this season is very crucial for the proper size and colour of the fruit,” said Muhammad Ashraf Wani, an apple grower and former president of Fruit Mandi Shopian.

The apple growers say that the protracted dry spell in some areas had also resulted in the sunscald of apples.

“There are many high-lying areas like Kellar, Kathahalan, Chotipora, Chowan, and Manloo where even manual irrigation is not possible. The impact in these areas could have been more,” Wani said.

He said that canal irrigation was not always feasible.

Wani said that the overnight showers had significantly lowered the temperature that could protect the fruit from sunburn.