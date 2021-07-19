Rains bring respite from hot weather

Srinagar: As moderate rains lashed Kashmir on Monday, people got some respite from the hot and humid weather but flash floods created havoc in several areas in Anantnag in south Kashmir.
The Meteorological Department has predicted “widespread moderate rain with thundershowers in Kashmir division and widespread moderate to heavy rain with thundershowers” in Jammu division on Tuesday.
Director MeT, Sonam Lotus said that more rains are likely till Wednesday with peak activity on Tuesday.
Meanwhile, after recording the hottest July day of the season on Sunday, temperatures witnessed a decrease on Monday due to moderate spell of rainfall. Summer capital Srinagar which sizzled at 35 degree Celsius on Sunday recorded 27.3 degrees Celsius on Monday. Ski-resort Gulmarg recorded 19 degrees Celsius while winter capital Jammu recorded 28.2 degrees Celsius on Monday.
As per the MeT data, Srinagar recorded more than 3 millimetre rainfall during the last two days while Qazigund 17 mm, Pahalgam 30 mm, Kupwara 2.6 mm, Kokernag 12.6 mm, Gulmarg 2.4 mm, Jammu 10.3 mm, Banihal 5.8 mm, Batote 2mm, Katra 14 mm and Bhaderwah 13.7 mm rainfall during the last two days.
It may be mentioned that in a communiqué issued to Divisional Commissioners Kashmir and Jammu, the MeT department had earlier said that moderate to heavy rains in the region are expected due to “lower and middle level tropospheric winds from north Arabian Sea likely to interact with Easterly Winds from the Bay of Bengal from July 18-21”.
There could be moderate to high risk of flash flood in J&K as the probable impacts of the disturbance, the MeT said in its advisory.
Besides, it may also disrupt surface traffic on Jammu-Srinagar National Highway, Srinagar-Leh National Highway, Doda-Kishtwar and Mughal Road besides causing water logging in low lying areas, disruption in agriculture activities and landslides and shooting stones at vulnerable spots, the MeT had warned.