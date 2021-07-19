Rains bring respite from hot weather

Srinagar: As moderate rains lashed Kashmir on Monday, people got some respite from the hot and humid weather but flash floods created havoc in several areas in Anantnag in south Kashmir.

The Meteorological Department has predicted “widespread moderate rain with thundershowers in Kashmir division and widespread moderate to heavy rain with thundershowers” in Jammu division on Tuesday.

Director MeT, Sonam Lotus said that more rains are likely till Wednesday with peak activity on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, after recording the hottest July day of the season on Sunday, temperatures witnessed a decrease on Monday due to moderate spell of rainfall. Summer capital Srinagar which sizzled at 35 degree Celsius on Sunday recorded 27.3 degrees Celsius on Monday. Ski-resort Gulmarg recorded 19 degrees Celsius while winter capital Jammu recorded 28.2 degrees Celsius on Monday.