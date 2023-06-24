Rains bring respite from scorching heat

Srinagar: After witnessing an intense heat wave for the last few days, there was respite for people as Srinagar city received light rainfall on Saturday evening.
Earlier, a heat wave prevailed in Kashmir as the temperature was recorded above normal.
Also, an upward trend in night temperature continued in most of the places in J&K with Srinagar recording 6 degrees Celsius above normal temperature on Saturday.
However, the Meteorological Department (MeT) forecasted isolated light rain with thunderstorms in Kashmir division and widespread light to moderate rain with thunderstorms in Jammu division.
“From June 25 to 28, there will be generally cloudy weather with intermittent light to moderate thunderstorms at many places,” the MeT officials said.
Earlier in the day, hot and humid conditions prevailed across Kashmir as Srinagar recorded 34 degrees Celsius.