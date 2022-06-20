Rains continue in Kashmir; mercury stays below normal

Srinagar: Rainy weather continued across Jammu and Kashmir on Monday, with mercury continuing to stay below normal by 5 to 13 degrees Celsius, even as people were seen wearing light woollens and jackets.
The summer capital, Srinagar, recorded a maximum temperature of 18.2 degrees Celsius, which was 10.2 degrees below the average. Qazigund in south Kashmir recorded a maximum temperature of 20.0 degrees Celsius, which was 7.0 degrees below the normal.
The tourist resort of Gulmarg in north Kashmir was the coldest in the Valley with a high of 8.6 degrees Celsius.
The border town of Kupwara recorded a maximum of 17.7 degrees Celsius. Kokernag and Pahalgam recorded high temperatures of 19.5°C and 13.8°C respectively.
Meanwhile, Jammu City, the winter capital of Jammu and Kashmir, recorded a maximum temperature of 33.9 degrees Celsius. The maximum temperature in the city was 4.5 degrees below the normal for this time of the year.
Katra town experienced similar conditions, recording a high temperature of 29.6 degrees Celsius. Bhaderwah, Batote and Banihal recorded maximum temperatures of 17.0 degrees Celsius, 18.5 degrees Celsius and 17.0 degrees Celsius respectively.
Meanwhile, Meteorological Department Srinagar has predicted light to moderate rains in the Union Territory, with heavy spells at scattered places of south Kashmir and Jammu region, till 22 June. "Intermittent light to moderate rain in spells likely to continue till 22nd. Overall improvement from 23rd onwards. Possibility of heavy rain at scattered places of south Kashmir and Jammu region during 21st afternoon to 22nd forenoon" read the MeT statement.