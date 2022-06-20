Rains continue in Kashmir; mercury stays below normal

The tourist resort of Gulmarg in north Kashmir was the coldest in the Valley with a high of 8.6 degrees Celsius.

The border town of Kupwara recorded a maximum of 17.7 degrees Celsius. Kokernag and Pahalgam recorded high temperatures of 19.5°C and 13.8°C respectively.

Meanwhile, Jammu City, the winter capital of Jammu and Kashmir, recorded a maximum temperature of 33.9 degrees Celsius. The maximum temperature in the city was 4.5 degrees below the normal for this time of the year.

Katra town experienced similar conditions, recording a high temperature of 29.6 degrees Celsius. Bhaderwah, Batote and Banihal recorded maximum temperatures of 17.0 degrees Celsius, 18.5 degrees Celsius and 17.0 degrees Celsius respectively.