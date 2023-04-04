Rains drench J&K, snowfall in Gurez

Srinagar: Light to moderate rains during the last 24 hours drenched Jammu and Kashmir while Gurez area in Bandipora received fresh snowfall on Tuesday. Meanwhile the Meteorological Department predicted more precipitation on Wednesday.
“There were light to moderate rains in most places of J&K during the last 24 hours,” MeT officials said. “Border town Gurez in Bandipora received fresh light snowfall.” They said that during the next 24 hours, there were likely chances of more precipitation and thunderstorms at most places of Kashmir.
The MeT officials said that fresh rains had resulted in subsequent drop in minimum as well maximum temperature across J&K.
They said that during the last 24 hours till 8:30 am, Srinagar received 5.2 mm of rainfall, Qazigund 4.8 mm, Pahalgam 6.5 mm, Kupwara 19.5 mm, Kokernag 5 mm, Gulmarg 10.8 mm, Jammu 29 mm, Banihal 24.8 mm, Batote 18.8 mm, Katra 15 mm, Bhaderwah 11.8 mm, and Kathua 9.2 mm.
The MeT official said that Srinagar recorded a low of 6.9 degrees Celsius against 7.9 degrees Celsius the previous night and it was 0.5 degrees Celsius above normal.
They said that the Gulmarg ski-resort in Baramulla recorded a low of minus 0.5 degrees Celsius against 0.5 degrees Celsius the previous night and it was 0.3 degrees Celsius above normal at the skiing resort.
The MeT officials said that Qazigund recorded a low of 6.4 degrees Celsius against 5.1 degrees Celsius the previous night and it was 1.3 degrees Celsius above normal.
They said Pahalgam in Anantnag recorded a low of 3.2 degrees Celsius against 3 degrees Celsius the previous night and it was 1.5 degrees Celsius above normal.
The MeT officials said that Kokernag recorded a low of 5.4 degrees Celsius against 5.2 degrees Celsius the previous night and it was 0.3 degrees Celsius above normal for the place.
They said that the mercury in Kupwara town settled at 4.4 degrees Celsius against 7.2 degrees Celsius the previous night and it was 0.8 degrees Celsius below normal.
The MeT officials said that Jammu recorded a low of 17.1 degrees Celsius against 16.3 degrees Celsius the previous night and it was 3.9 degrees Celsius below normal.