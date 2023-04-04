Rains drench J&K, snowfall in Gurez

Srinagar: Light to moderate rains during the last 24 hours drenched Jammu and Kashmir while Gurez area in Bandipora received fresh snowfall on Tuesday. Meanwhile the Meteorological Department predicted more precipitation on Wednesday.

“There were light to moderate rains in most places of J&K during the last 24 hours,” MeT officials said. “Border town Gurez in Bandipora received fresh light snowfall.” They said that during the next 24 hours, there were likely chances of more precipitation and thunderstorms at most places of Kashmir.

The MeT officials said that fresh rains had resulted in subsequent drop in minimum as well maximum temperature across J&K.