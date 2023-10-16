Rains drench plains, snowfall in higher reaches

Srinagar: Higher reaches of Kashmir and Ladakh on Monday experienced a fresh spell of snowfall while the plains received moderate to heavy rains.

The temperature across Kashmir has dropped significantly due to the weather change and the Meteorological Department (MeT) has predicted improvement in weather conditions from Wednesday.

The rains started to lash early Monday morning while light snowfall over higher reaches was experienced during the night.

Several roads that connect border towns with respective district headquarters including the Mughal Road, Karna, Keran, Machil, and Gurez roads were closed.

This is the third snowfall of this season in Kashmir.

With the early onset of winter this year, the MeT also predicts a further drop in temperatures in the coming days.

“Mugal Road, Sinthan Top, and Gurez Road are closed but Kargil and Tangdhar are through,” Senior Superintendent of Police Traffic (Rural), Ravinder Pal Singh told Greater Kashmir.

“Overcast with intermittent rain and snowfall (over higher reaches) at scattered places of Jammu and Kashmir. There are chances of light to moderate rain and snow (over the higher reaches) very likely at scattered places of J&K. On October 17 there is a possibility of light rain and snowfall (over higher reaches) likely at scattered places. The weather will improve after October 18,” the MeT said in its daily bulletin.