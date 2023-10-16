Rains drench plains, snowfall in higher reaches

Srinagar: Higher reaches of Kashmir and Ladakh on Monday experienced a fresh spell of snowfall while the plains received moderate to heavy rains.
The temperature across Kashmir has dropped significantly due to the weather change and the Meteorological Department (MeT) has predicted improvement in weather conditions from Wednesday.
The rains started to lash early Monday morning while light snowfall over higher reaches was experienced during the night.
Several roads that connect border towns with respective district headquarters including the Mughal Road, Karna, Keran, Machil, and Gurez roads were closed.
This is the third snowfall of this season in Kashmir.
With the early onset of winter this year, the MeT also predicts a further drop in temperatures in the coming days.
“Mugal Road, Sinthan Top, and Gurez Road are closed but Kargil and Tangdhar are through,” Senior Superintendent of Police Traffic (Rural), Ravinder Pal Singh told Greater Kashmir.
“Overcast with intermittent rain and snowfall (over higher reaches) at scattered places of Jammu and Kashmir. There are chances of light to moderate rain and snow (over the higher reaches) very likely at scattered places of J&K. On October 17 there is a possibility of light rain and snowfall (over higher reaches) likely at scattered places. The weather will improve after October 18,” the MeT said in its daily bulletin.
The authorities have also asked the farmers to postpone the harvesting of crops till October 17.
“The farmers are advised to postpone harvesting of crops till October 17. Bad weather may temporarily disrupt transportation, especially at vulnerable places like Zojila, Mughal Road, Sinthan Top, and Sadna Top. So the farmers are asked to be aware and plan accordingly,” the MeT said.
The picturesque tourist resort of Sonamarg also received fresh snowfall while Drass, the world’s second-coldest place after Siberia, received the season’s first snowfall along with Leh, Kargil, and Sanku in Ladakh on Monday.
Light to moderate snow showers can also occur in Leh and Kargil districts till Tuesday.
After snowfall and rains, early winter chill has gripped Kashmir on both sides of the Pir Panjal mountain and rains in the plain of J&K.
Due to snowfall in the higher reaches, cold winds have swept the region.
Woolen clothing and heating gadgets are back to cope with the unusual October cold.
The MeT officials said that the minimum temperature recorded in Srinagar was 8.2 degrees Celsius on Monday, down from 8.6 degrees Celsius a day ago.
The tourist resort of Pahalgam in south Kashmir had a low of 3.8 degrees Celsius against 4.5 degrees Celsius the previous night.
Kokernag had a low of 7.2 degrees Celsius against 7.3 degrees Celsius the previous night, and the ski resort of Gulmarg in north Kashmir recorded a low of 2.2 degrees Celsius against 2.8 degrees Celsius a day ago.
TARIQUE RAHEEM reports from Kupwara
Plains in north Kashmir’s Kupwara district witnessed incessant rainfall on Monday while the upper reaches received moderate snowfall, throwing life out of gear.
An official said that the upper reaches of Kupwara including Ferkin, Z-Gali, Bangus Valley, Budnamal, Jumagand, and Kumkadi witnessed light snowfall, however, due to the accumulation of several inches of snow at Sadhna Top, the administration suspended the traffic on the Kupwara-Karnah road as a precautionary measure.
People faced a lot of problems due to water logging in parts of Kupwara main town and Handwara.
They expressed resentment against the authorities for failing to macadamise the new bus stand in Handwara, resulting in severe hardships for them.
Locals said that the condition of the bus stand had become worse as big potholes had made the life of vehicle owners and passengers miserable.
“Had this stand been macamidised, we would not have been facing such hardships. We are forced to wade through waters to reach our destinations,” a shopkeeper said.
The Army rescued a Karnah-bound RTC passenger bus, which was stuck due to the accumulation of snow at Sadhna Top.
Meanwhile, the Kupwara district administration issued a weather advisory saying, “Given the MeT forecast, moderate snowfall is expected over the higher altitudes while there is possibility of rain over plains during October 16 and 17 due to the Western Disturbances. The people of Kupwara district in general and those residing in areas like Keran, Karnah, Machil, Budnamal, Jumugund, Nowgam, Kumkadi, and those living on the periphery of different Nallahs and rivers which are prone to sliding and flash floods are advised to refrain from venturing in these areas till the improvement of weather.”
OWAIS FAROOQI reports from BANDIPORA
The Gurez-Bandipora road was closed on Monday due to continuous snowfall on Razdan Top, a mountain pass at an elevation of about 12,000 feet.
Locals said that Gurez Valley received overnight rains while the peaks and surrounding mountains had light to moderate snowfall.
The Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) ordered the closure of the road in the morning amid slippery conditions but allowed traffic until noon when the snowfall stopped.
However, the road was closed again late afternoon as the snowfall resumed.
"The traffic on the road has been suspended amid continuous snowfall on Razdan Top," SDM Gurez, Mukhtar Ahmad told Greater Kashmir.
He said that the traffic would be allowed only after the weather conditions improve and till then no traffic would be allowed on the road as a precautionary measure.
Meanwhile, residents of Gurez Valley said they had donned heavy woolens and cloaks to keep warm.
“It's cold and the people here have already donned warm clothes to beat the chill. The mornings and evenings were already pretty cold, but the fresh snowfall has doubled the chill,” Hamid Lone, a local, said.
SUMIT BHARGAV reports from Rajouri
Fresh snowfall Monday forced the closure of the Mughal Road due to slippery conditions and the movement of all kinds of vehicles was restricted till further orders.
The area had experienced the first snowfall of the season last week but it did not affect movement of vehicles.
Deputy SP Traffic, Rajouri Poonch range Muhammad Nawaz told Greater Kashmir that amid bad weather conditions, fresh snowfall started at upper reaches of twin districts in the wee hours of Monday.
He said that the Pir-Ki-Gali mountain-pass also received around four to six inches of snowfall, causing severe slippery conditions on the road.
“We have closed the road for all kinds of vehicles till further orders and no movement of vehicles is allowed between Poonch and Shopian side,” he said.
On being asked about resumption of traffic, Deputy SP said that a decision to open the road would only be taken, keeping in view weather conditions and reduction in slippery conditions.
M M PARVAIZ reports from Ramban
Despite incessant rain, the Srinagar-Jammu National Highway remained open for two-way traffic of Light Motor Vehicles (LMVs) and heavy vehicles on Monday.
The traffic authorities said that during the last 24 hours up to 5 pm on Monday, the highway remained blocked for 1 hour and 27 minutes due to landslides in the Shalgari area of Banihal.
They said that the movement of traffic remained slow due to the breakdown of four heavy vehicles and single-lane road stretches at Dalwass and Mehar Cafeteria between Nashri and Banihal.
Traffic officials in Ramban said that despite the rain, hundreds of LMVs and heavy vehicles crossed the Nashri-Banihal sector of the highway towards their respective destinations although at a slow pace.
They said that the vehicles were heading toward their destinations at a slow pace due to slippery road conditions.
The traffic authorities have advised commuters to avoid unnecessary journeys on the Srinagar- Jammu National Highway as there is a possibility of landslides and shooting stones due to incessant rains, which might cause inconvenience to the commuters.
“Be alert in the slide and shooting stones-prone areas between Nashri and Banihal,” the traffic authorities advised.
Meanwhile, the J&K Traffic Police Department issued a fresh advisory for Tuesday stating that subject to fair weather and road clearance, LMVs and heavy vehicles would be allowed to ply on both sides of the highway.
Deputy Commissioner (DC) Ramban, Mussarat Islam advised the commuters to check the status of the roads from the Traffic Control Units before undertaking journeys.
SSP Traffic National Highway, Ramban, Rohit Baskotra also advised the commuters to refrain from unnecessary travel.
“Be alert on slides and shooting stone-prone areas,” he said.