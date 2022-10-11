Rains in parts of J&K, temperature dips

Srinagar: Light rains lashed parts of Jammu and Kashmir during the last 24 hours leading to a dip in temperatures. “Light rains lashed various parts of J&K during last 24 hours,” Meteorological Department officials said here. “There is a possibility of more precipitation during the next 24 hours.”
MeT officials said that fresh rainfall resulted in a dip in temperatures across J&K.
During the last 24 hours, MeT officials said Qazigund recovered 2.6 mm of rain, Pahalgam 0.3 mm, Kokernag 2.8 mm, Gulmarg traces, Banihal 4.5 mm, Katra 7 mm, Batote 0.4 mm, and Bhaderwah 0.2 mm.
They said Srinagar recorded a low of 9.4 degrees Celsius against 11.8 degrees Celsius the previous night, 2.1 degree Celsius above normal for the summer capital during this time of the year.
“Qazigund recorded a low of 7 degrees Celsius against 11 degrees Celsius the previous night,” they said adding that the temperature was 0.7 degrees Celsius above normal for the gateway town of Kashmir.
In Pahalgam, the mercury settled at 6.1 degrees Celsius against 9.1 degrees Celsius the previous night, 2.5 degrees Celsius above normal for the south Kashmir resort.
Kokernag recorded a low of 7.5 degrees Celsius against 11.9 degrees Celsius the previous night, 0.2 degrees Celsius below normal for the place.
Gulmarg recorded a low of 3.5 degrees Celsius against 5.2 degrees Celsius the previous night, 1.2 degrees Celsius below normal for the famed skiing resort in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district.
In Kupwara town, the mercury settled at 7.1 degrees Celsius against 8.5 degrees Celsius the previous night, 0.7 degrees Celsius above normal for the north Kashmir place.
Jammu recorded a low of 19.4 degrees Celsius against 19.8 degrees Celsius the previous night, 0.4 degrees Celsius below normal for J&K’s winter capital.