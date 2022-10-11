Rains in parts of J&K, temperature dips

Srinagar: Light rains lashed parts of Jammu and Kashmir during the last 24 hours leading to a dip in temperatures. “Light rains lashed various parts of J&K during last 24 hours,” Meteorological Department officials said here. “There is a possibility of more precipitation during the next 24 hours.”

MeT officials said that fresh rainfall resulted in a dip in temperatures across J&K.

During the last 24 hours, MeT officials said Qazigund recovered 2.6 mm of rain, Pahalgam 0.3 mm, Kokernag 2.8 mm, Gulmarg traces, Banihal 4.5 mm, Katra 7 mm, Batote 0.4 mm, and Bhaderwah 0.2 mm.

They said Srinagar recorded a low of 9.4 degrees Celsius against 11.8 degrees Celsius the previous night, 2.1 degree Celsius above normal for the summer capital during this time of the year.