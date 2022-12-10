Rains in plains, snow at higher reaches in Kashmir, Ladakh

Srinagar: For the second consecutive day on Saturday, light rains lashed plains of Kashmir and Ladakh while upper reaches experienced fresh snowfall.

Meanwhile, as fresh precipitation led to an increase in minimum temperatures, the Meteorological Department predicted dry weather till December 20.

“Higher reaches of Kashmir and Ladakh received fresh snowfall for the second day on Saturday,” MeT officials said, adding that the minimum temperature rose and stayed above the freezing point at most places in Kashmir.

“The middle and higher reaches of Jammu and Kashmir received light to moderate snow.”

“There would be generally cloudy weather with light rain and snow at scattered places mainly over higher reaches during the next 24 hours and mainly dry weather from December 11 to 20 in Jammu and Kashmir,” MeT officials said.