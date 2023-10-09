Rains in plains, snow in upper reaches

Srinagar: The plains in Kashmir witnessed rains since late Monday afternoon while the upper reaches including Gulmarg, Sonamarg, and Gurez witnessed light snowfall.

With this a two-day wet spell began in Kashmir began, the Meteorological Department (MeT) predicted.

It said there would be more precipitation in the plains and snow at scattered places in the higher reaches during the next 48 hours.

The rains started to lash Kashmir on Monday late afternoon and con continued till late evening.

The reports of precipitation were received from most parts of Kashmir.

The fresh spell of rains brought the temperatures down and the MeT officials said that the mercury would decrease further.