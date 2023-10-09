Rains in plains, snow in upper reaches

Srinagar: The plains in Kashmir witnessed rains since late Monday afternoon while the upper reaches including Gulmarg, Sonamarg, and Gurez witnessed light snowfall.
With this a two-day wet spell began in Kashmir began, the Meteorological Department (MeT) predicted.
It said there would be more precipitation in the plains and snow at scattered places in the higher reaches during the next 48 hours.
The rains started to lash Kashmir on Monday late afternoon and con continued till late evening.
The reports of precipitation were received from most parts of Kashmir.
The fresh spell of rains brought the temperatures down and the MeT officials said that the mercury would decrease further.
The higher reaches including Gulmarg, Sonamarg, and Gurez witnessed light snowfall.
In its latest weather update, the MeT here predicted, “Snow and rain in the higher areas of J&K, particularly in north Kashmir by October 9.”
The MeT office said that mainly dry weather was expected from October 11 and there were low chances of rain.
The anticipated weather phenomenon is attributed to the influence of Western Disturbance.
“From October 14 there will be mainly dry weather for a week. A brief spell of rain and snowfall over the higher reaches can’t be ruled out although the chances are low,” the MeT said.
Although autumn has set in Kashmir, dry conditions persisted with the weather hovering around 28 degrees Celsius.
However, the rainfall over the last week led to a slight drop in the temperature.
Independent weather observer Faizan Arif who runs a local weather group said a fast-moving Western Disturbance could impact the region on October 9.
“This disturbance is likely to bring rain and snow, starting in the afternoon. It will be of a short duration and the weather is expected to clear up by October 10,” he said. “Snowfall is expected in the higher reaches including Zojila, Mughal Road, Sinthan Top, parts of the Pir Panjal range, and higher areas of Gurez, Baramulla, Anantnag, and Kupwara districts.”
The MeT office advised the farmers and fruit growers to postpone harvesting on October 9 and 10.