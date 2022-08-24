Rains lash J&K

Srinagar: Light to moderate rains lashed Jammu and Kashmir during the last 24 hours while the Meteorological Department predicted more precipitation for the next 24 hours.

“Most parts of Kashmir received light to moderate rains during the last 24 hours,” MeT officials said here. “There is a forecast of widespread light to moderate rain and thunderstorms over Kashmir and Jammu divisions in the next 24 hours.”

They said that in the last 24 hours till 8:30 am on Wednesday, Srinagar received 1 mm rain, Qazigund 18.4 mm, Pahalgam 0.4 mm, Kupwara 1.6 mm, Kokernag 16.6 mm, Gulmarg 4.4 mm, Jammu 0.8 mm, Banihal 3.3 mm, Batote 5.4 mm, Katra 23.2 mm, Bhaderwah 7.2 mm, and Kathua 25.2 mm.