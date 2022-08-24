Rains lash J&K

Srinagar: Light to moderate rains lashed Jammu and Kashmir during the last 24 hours while the Meteorological Department predicted more precipitation for the next 24 hours.
“Most parts of Kashmir received light to moderate rains during the last 24 hours,” MeT officials said here. “There is a forecast of widespread light to moderate rain and thunderstorms over Kashmir and Jammu divisions in the next 24 hours.”
They said that in the last 24 hours till 8:30 am on Wednesday, Srinagar received 1 mm rain, Qazigund 18.4 mm, Pahalgam 0.4 mm, Kupwara 1.6 mm, Kokernag 16.6 mm, Gulmarg 4.4 mm, Jammu 0.8 mm, Banihal 3.3 mm, Batote 5.4 mm, Katra 23.2 mm, Bhaderwah 7.2 mm, and Kathua 25.2 mm.
MeT officials said that the minimum temperature recorded in Srinagar was a low of 17.4 degrees Celsius against 19.5 degrees Celsius the previous night, 1 degree Celsius above normal.
Qazigund recorded a low of 16.6 degrees Celsius against 17.2 degrees Celsius the previous night, 2.1 degrees Celsius above normal.
In south Kashmir’s Pahalgam resort, the mercury settled at 12.4 degrees Celsius against 14.2 degrees Celsius the previous night, 0.9 degrees Celsius above normal.
Kokernag recorded a low of 15.8 degrees Celsius against 15.6 degrees Celsius the previous night, 1.5 degrees Celsius above normal, he said.
Gulmarg ski resort recorded a low of 10.5 degrees Celsius against 12 degrees Celsius the previous night, 0.5 degrees Celsius below normal.
Kupwara town saw a low of 15.5 degrees Celsius against 16.8 degrees Celsius the previous night, 0.5 degrees Celsius above normal.
The winter capital, Jammu recorded a low of 24.4 degrees Celsius against 26.2 degrees Celsius the previous night, 0.3 degrees Celsius above normal.
Banihal recorded a low of 18.2 degrees Celsius, Batote 17.1 degrees Celsius, Katra 21.4 degrees Celsius, and Bhaderwah 18.1 degrees Celsius.