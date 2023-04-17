Rains lash J&K plains

Srinagar: A fresh spell of rain lashed most parts of Kashmir during the past 24 hours while the Meteorological Department predicted more precipitation across J&K on Tuesday.

The Jammu and Kashmir Disaster Management Authority (JKDMA) issued an avalanche warning for five districts and urged people living in these areas to take precautions.

“There were light to moderate rains in plains of J&K during the past 24 hours,” MeT officials said.

They said that there were likely chances of more precipitation during the next 24 hours.

The MeT officials said that from April 18 to 19, light to moderate rain and snowfall in the higher reaches was very likely with the main activity during April 17 night to April 18.

“During this wet spell, thunderstorms with strong gusty wind reaching 20 to 30 kmph and hailstorms are also possible at some places of J&K,” they said. “From April 19 to 21, there is a possibility of intermittent light to moderate rain.”

The MeT officials said that there was a possibility of temporary disruption of surface transportation, especially over hilly and snowbound areas during April 17 to 18.

“Besides there is likely to be waterlogging in low lying areas, damage to orchards and fall in day temperature by 5 to 6 degrees Celsius,” they said.

RAIN BREAKUP

The MeT officials said that in the last 24 hours till 8:30 am on Monday, Srinagar received 3.9 mm of rain, Qazigund 0.8 mm, Pahalgam 3.5 mm, Kupwara 5.4 mm, Gulmarg 10.8 mm, Banihal 1 mm, Katra 0.4 mm, and Bhaderwah 0.4 mm.