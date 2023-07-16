Rains lash J&K; spur flash floods in south Kashmir village

Srinagar/ Pulwama: Heavy rains spurred flash floods in Romushi Nallah in south Kashmir’s Pulwama district on Sunday.

An official of the Revenue Department said that a diversion connecting Rohmoo village with several areas falling under central Kashmir’s Budgam district was washed away by flash floods.

However, he said that the situation was under control.

Naib Tehsildar Rohmoo, Faiz Ahmad Faiz told Greater Kashmir that three cows were stuck in the middle of the river when the flash floods hit.

He said that they soon launched a rescue operation and saved the animals from being washed away.

The official said that the joint teams of State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), Army, Police, and Locals took part in the rescue operation.

He said that no loss of life or property was reported from the area.

The official said that Police had been deployed in the area to prevent people from going closer to the swollen river.

Meanwhile, a man was rescued in Dubragm village from being washed away.

A Meteorological Department (MeT) official said that J&K received heavy overnight rainfall, inundating many lanes, and by lanes of several areas.