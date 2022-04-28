Front Page

Rains lash Kashmir

MeT forecasts more rainfall today
The summer capital Srinagar which recorded 27.6 degrees Celsius maximum temperature on Thursday received a moderate spell of rainfall in the evening. Mubashir Khan for Greater Kashmir
GK NEWS NETWORK

Srinagar: Even as warm sunshine greeted Kashmir on Thursday, afternoon thundershowers lead to a moderate spell of rainfall.

The Meteorological Department forecast has predicted isolated showers to continue on Friday and Saturday.

However, as per MeT forecast an overall improvement in weather is expected from Sunday.

Gateway town Qazigund which recorded 26.2 degrees Celsius received 0.2 millimetres of rainfall till 5:30 pm on Thursday.

Ski-resort Gulmarg in north Kashmir which recorded 18.4 degrees Celsius received 15.6 mm rainfall till 5:30 pm on Thursday.

