Rains lash Kashmir

The summer capital Srinagar which recorded 27.6 degrees Celsius maximum temperature on Thursday received a moderate spell of rainfall in the evening.

Gateway town Qazigund which recorded 26.2 degrees Celsius received 0.2 millimetres of rainfall till 5:30 pm on Thursday.

Ski-resort Gulmarg in north Kashmir which recorded 18.4 degrees Celsius received 15.6 mm rainfall till 5:30 pm on Thursday.