Rains lash Kashmir parts

Srinagar: After overnight thunderstorms on Wednesday, rain and hailstorm lashed parts of Kashmir including Kulgam, Shopian and Baramulla in the late afternoon.

There were reports of a hailstorm from Aharbal in Kulgam district in south Kashmir at around 5 pm , hich caused damage to orchards.

An hour later, a massive-scale hailstorm was witnessed in Pattan, Kunzer, Tangmarg and adjacent areas causing huge damage to standing crops and orchards. Meanwhile, Meteorological Department Srinagar has forecast thundershowers at a few places on Thursday.