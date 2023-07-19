Rains lash Kashmir, precipitation to continue for next 3 days

Srinagar: Heavy rains lashed parts of Kashmir while the Amarnath Cave shrine received moderate rains on Wednesday while the Meteorological Department has forecast more rains in Kashmir and Jammu during the next two to three days.
Officials said Srinagar, Budgam, Pulwama received heavy rains.
A MeT Department official said that these areas received 50-55 mm of rainfall and more rains were expected in the next two to three days.
In addition to that, Katra, Udhampur, Jammu, and Sambha also received heavy rainfall, while Ramban and Doda received moderate rainfall.
Deputy Director MET, Mukhtar Ahmad told Greater Kashmir that J&K would witness more rains in the next two to three days as the weather pattern would remain the same.
“More activity like rain and thunderstorm is expected during the morning and evening hours of these days. The temperature will stay around normal during these days,” he said.
The MeT officials also warned of shooting stones, mudslides, landslides, and flash floods in the coming days.
“In addition to these warnings, the low-lying areas will witness waterlogging. People are advised to remain cautious as thunder, lightning, mudslides, and flash floods are expected. People living in mud houses or going for trekking are advised to be watchful,” an official said.
Meanwhile, Srinagar recorded 26.2 degree Celsius maximum temperature and a minimum of 23.4 degrees Celsius.
Jammu recorded 27.5 degrees Celsius maximum temperature and the minimum of 23.2 degrees Celsius.
Leh recorded 28.2 degrees Celsius maximum temperature and 15 degrees Celsius minimum temperature.
In Kashmir, early morning rains threw life out of gear, with many areas getting waterlogged while routine life was affected.
The rains caused hindrance to traffic as officer goers and students faced inconvenience in commuting.