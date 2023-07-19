Rains lash Kashmir, precipitation to continue for next 3 days

Srinagar: Heavy rains lashed parts of Kashmir while the Amarnath Cave shrine received moderate rains on Wednesday while the Meteorological Department has forecast more rains in Kashmir and Jammu during the next two to three days.

Officials said Srinagar, Budgam, Pulwama received heavy rains.

A MeT Department official said that these areas received 50-55 mm of rainfall and more rains were expected in the next two to three days.

In addition to that, Katra, Udhampur, Jammu, and Sambha also received heavy rainfall, while Ramban and Doda received moderate rainfall.

Deputy Director MET, Mukhtar Ahmad told Greater Kashmir that J&K would witness more rains in the next two to three days as the weather pattern would remain the same.