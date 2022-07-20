Rains lash parts of Kashmir

Srinagar: Overnight rains lashed parts of south Kashmir and Jammu while the Meteorological Department (MeT) has predicted more precipitation during next 24 hours.

MeT officials said here that Qazigund, the gateway town of Kashmir, received rainfall of 30.4 mm, Kokernag 18.2 mm, Pahalgam 3.4 mm, Jammu 5.8mm, Banihal 2.8 mm, Batote 1.6 mm, Bhaderwah 22.6mm while Katra received highest amount of the rain of 58.4 mm.

"Partly cloudy weather with light rain/thundershowers is likely in J&K during the next 24 hours,” they said adding that light rain is likely to occur along both the Baltal-Cave shrine and Pahalgam-Cave shrine axis today.