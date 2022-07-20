Rains lash parts of Kashmir

Srinagar: Overnight rains lashed parts of south Kashmir and Jammu while the Meteorological Department (MeT) has predicted more precipitation during next 24 hours.
MeT officials said here that Qazigund, the gateway town of Kashmir, received rainfall of 30.4 mm, Kokernag 18.2 mm, Pahalgam 3.4 mm, Jammu 5.8mm, Banihal 2.8 mm, Batote 1.6 mm, Bhaderwah 22.6mm while Katra received highest amount of the rain of 58.4 mm.
"Partly cloudy weather with light rain/thundershowers is likely in J&K during the next 24 hours,” they said adding that light rain is likely to occur along both the Baltal-Cave shrine and Pahalgam-Cave shrine axis today.
“All Yatris and Yatra Managers are advised to remain cautious of landslide, flash flood, shooting stones,” MeT offcials added.
MeT officials further said that there has been a dip in temperatures across the Union Territory of J&K. They said Srinagar recorded a maximum of 32.6 degrees Celsius while Jammu 29.1 degrees Celsius.
Srinagar recorded a low of 21.5°C against 20.6°C on the previous night. The temperature was 2.8°C above normal during this time of the year for the summer capital, the official said.
Qazigund recorded a low of 18.0°C against 18.4°C on the previous night. The temperature was 1.0°C above normal there, he said.
In Pahalgam, the mercury settled at 17.6°C against 15.8°C on the previous night and it was 4.6°C above normal for the south Kashmir resort.
Kokernag recorded a low of 16.9°C against 18.0°C last night and it was 0.6°C above normal for the place, he said.
World famous Gulmarg resort recorded a low of 13.2°C against 13.5°C and it was 1.1°C above normal for the place.
Kupwara town saw a low of 18.9°C against 17.8°C on previous night and it was 1.9°C above normal for the place during this time of the season, the official said. Jammu recorded a low of 24.7°C against 27.1°C on the previous night. It was 0.4°C below normal for J&K’s winter capital, he said. Banihal recorded a low of 19.0°C, Batote 18.0°C, Katra 22.4°C while Bhadarwah had a minimum of 17.5°C, the official said.
“Rain/thunderstorm was likely (50-60% chances) at scattered places of Kashmir and at many places of Jammu (mainly in morning hours) during 20-24th,” the official said about the forecast for five days.