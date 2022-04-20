Rains lash plains, light snowfall in higher reaches

Due to absence of any strong weather systems, rainfall deficiency in Jammu and Kashmir has touched 90 per cent this ongoing season. From March 1 to April 16, Jammu and Kashmir received just 21.6 mm of rainfall against a normal rainfall of 210.1 mm. Weather forecasters have indicated this deficiency to continue as below normal rainfall is expected in the remaining days of April.

"The bad news continues, this month too might end up with below normal rainfall."

"Although it won't be completely dry, rains are expected on some days, but it won't be enough to compensate for deficient rainfall this month," said an independent weather forecaster.